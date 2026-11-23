Party leaders blame poor governance and profiteering and call on three Punjab ministers to act, as 20kg bags vanish from shelves and official wheat buying stays uncertain.

LAHORE: Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML) workers marched through Lahore with empty flour bags, cooking pots and gas cylinders, accusing the Punjab government of failing to keep the country’s most basic staple on shelves at a price ordinary families can pay.

The protest, joined by local residents and labour activists, turned the party’s price campaign into a street show of the kitchen economics squeezing low-income households, with protesters chanting against the government and demanding immediate measures on wheat and flour supply.

PMML central spokesperson Faisal Nadeem asked how an agricultural country that grows large quantities of wheat and sugar had left its people struggling to buy food. He blamed poor governance, flawed policies and profiteering for the crisis and said the rising cost of essentials had added to the burden on poorer families.

Demands on three ministers

Party leaders named Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Food Minister Salma Butt and Agriculture Minister Chaudhry Ashiq Hussain Kirmani, urging them to take immediate notice, guarantee affordable flour and put in place measures to stop further increases.

Punjab president Dr Muzammil Iqbal Hashmi said that flour and bread were the most basic necessities and that the public’s difficulty in buying them reflected poorly on the government’s performance. Lahore general secretary Chaudhry Hameed-ul-Hassan Gujjar and Pakistan Milli Labour Federation president Rana Shamshad also attended.

Nadeem said the party would keep campaigning for public rights and accountability, and called for uninterrupted supply of basic food items.

How the flour market got here

The protest lands on a market that has been unsettled for most of the year. In May, Punjab’s food directorate accepted retail rates of Rs1,040 for a 10kg bag and Rs2,050 for a 20kg bag after a standoff with millers, The Lahore Times reported. Open-market rates have since run well above those official figures in many districts.

Last month, the province restricted shelves to 10kg flour packs after banning 20kg bags, and the food department said half of Punjab’s flour is subsidised. An analysis by this newspaper found that Punjab’s daily flour supply figures do not add up, raising questions about where subsidised stock ends up.

On the supply side, farmers have backed a Rs4,500 per maund wheat price but insist that government procurement must follow, a reminder that the squeeze on consumers is tied to uncertainty over official wheat buying.

PMML testing its street power

For the PMML, which finished second in the NA-77 by-election this month, the flour protest extends a price drive the party launched in mid-November. Bread prices give the party an issue that reaches well beyond its usual base and speaks directly to urban workers.

The Punjab government has repeatedly said there is no wheat shortage in the province. It had not responded to the protesters’ specific demands by the time of publication.