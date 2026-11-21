First Muslim elected to the US Senate drew support from Michigan’s South Asian community, but told a Pakistan Day gathering in August that democracy was being denied at home.

LAHORE: Abdul El-Sayed, who this month became the first Muslim elected to the United States Senate, will take his seat in January as a senator whom many Pakistani Americans helped elect and who has already spoken critically about Pakistan’s democracy.

The Michigan Democrat, a 42-year-old physician and former Detroit health director, defeated Republican former congressman Mike Rogers on Nov. 3 to hold the seat vacated by retiring Senator Gary Peters, the Associated Press projected.

“I didn’t run to be the first Muslim senator. I ran to be the next senator of the state of Michigan who happens to be Muslim,” he said after his win.

A campaign fought on faith

The race was among the most bitter of the midterms. Senator Tommy Tuberville called El-Sayed a “terrorist” in August, and President Donald Trump called him a “jihadist” in late October, APP reported. Senator Ted Cruz accused him of ties to the Muslim Brotherhood. El-Sayed, the Michigan-born son of Egyptian immigrants, answered by talking about health care and the cost of living.

He also campaigned on his opposition to unconditional US support for Israel. “To AIPAC, who spent $42 million against us, thank you for giving me the opportunity to beat you twice,” he told supporters in Detroit, The Intercept reported, referring to the pro-Israel lobby’s spending in the primary and general election.

Michigan has one of the largest Muslim electorates in the country, estimated at more than 200,000 voters, and a sizeable Pakistani American community in metro Detroit.

The Pakistan Day speech

That community heard El-Sayed speak in August, at an annual gathering organised by the Pakistan Association of America in metro Detroit to mark Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day. There he told the audience that democracy could not function when people seeking public office faced imprisonment or intimidation, and that democracy was “not being allowed to take its place” in Pakistan, according to American Bazaar and ThePrint.

The remarks were widely read as a reference to former prime minister Imran Khan, who has been in prison since August 2023 and whose party was prevented from contesting the 2024 election on its symbol. El-Sayed drew a parallel with Egypt, his parents’ homeland, where military-backed governments have long restricted opposition politics.

The government in Islamabad rejects that characterisation. It says Khan is serving sentences handed down by courts in corruption and other cases, not imprisoned for his politics, and that the 2024 election was conducted under the Election Commission of Pakistan. Khan’s health and access to treatment have become the focus of a fresh plea to the country’s top judges this month.

Matters for Islamabad

A single senator does not set US policy toward Pakistan, and El-Sayed’s priorities are domestic. But Senate seats carry votes on foreign aid, arms sales and confirmations, and diaspora communities in swing states have learned how to make their views known.

Pakistan’s embassy and its American lobbyists have spent years cultivating members of Congress through the Pakistan Caucus. A Muslim senator with a large Pakistani American constituency, sympathetic on Gaza but critical of political restrictions at home, is an interlocutor Islamabad will need to engage rather than dismiss.

For Pakistani Americans in Michigan, the moment is simpler. Muslim voters, including a Michigan State University student of Pakistani heritage quoted by The New York Times, said during the campaign that the attacks on El-Sayed’s faith felt like attacks on their own. His victory, in a state Trump won in 2024, suggests that the politics of fear has limits, and that Muslim Americans can win statewide office on the issues that matter to all voters.