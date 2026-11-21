Americans pay more for turkey and travel this year, and the same oil shock is pushing up prices in Pakistan. For Pakistani Americans the holiday week also brings the remittance season and White Friday sales back home.

LAHORE: Americans will pay 6% more for their Thanksgiving dinner this year, the first increase since 2022, as record turkey prices and higher fuel costs linked to the Iran war push up the price of the holiday on Thursday, Nov. 26.

The American Farm Bureau Federation’s annual survey, released on Wednesday, put the average cost of a classic Thanksgiving meal for 10 people at $58.63, up from $55.18 last year. Turkey had the largest increase of any item, while vegetable trays and frozen peas became cheaper.

The bureau said high diesel prices and a shortage of farm labour had taken a toll on the farm end of the food supply chain. Prices of food eaten at home rose 22% between October 2021 and October 2026, PBS NewsHour reported, citing government data.

Fewer cars on the road

Travel is costing more too. The motoring association AAA expects 81.5 million Americans to travel at least 50 miles over the holiday period, and about 72.9 million of them by car, roughly 200,000 fewer drivers than last year, which it attributed to record petrol prices.

The holiday follows a difficult month for US air travel. A ground stop by the Federal Aviation Administration cancelled about 9,000 flights earlier this month before services recovered.

This year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York will be the 100th.

One oil shock, two kitchens

The pressure on American tables comes from the same source as the pressure on Pakistani ones. The war involving Iran and disruption around the Strait of Hormuz have pushed up global fuel costs, and Pakistanis have felt it directly, with petrol nearing Rs395 a litre in October before prices eased this month.

The difference is scale. A 6% rise in a meal that costs about $5.86 a head is an irritation for most American families. In Lahore, where a 15-kg bag of flour has climbed from Rs1,800 in June to as much as Rs2,650, food inflation takes a much larger share of household income.

The diaspora’s holiday

For Pakistani Americans, Thanksgiving has become a family holiday like any other, with turkey often replaced or joined by biryani, karahi and halal birds from local butchers. It also comes in a strong year for money sent home.

Overseas Pakistanis in the United States sent $328.9 million in October, up 9.1% from a year earlier, according to State Bank of Pakistan data. Total remittances reached $3.89 billion that month, the second-highest monthly figure in the past year, and nearly $14.8 billion in the first four months of the fiscal year.

US inflows are smaller than those from Saudi Arabia, the UAE or Britain, but they have recovered after falling last year.

White Friday comes home

The day after Thanksgiving, known in the US as Black Friday, has its own life in Pakistan. Online retailer Daraz introduced Black Friday sales in 2015, and after objections that Friday is a sacred day for Muslims, Pakistani retailers rebranded the event as White Friday, Blessed Friday or Big Friday. A petition seeking to ban the term was filed in the Islamabad High Court in 2017, and members of the Punjab Assembly condemned it.

Today the late-November discount season sits alongside Daraz’s 11.11 and 12.12 sales as one of the busiest weeks for Pakistan’s e-commerce sector. For shoppers in Lahore stretched by flour and gas prices, the discounts will be welcome, provided they are real.