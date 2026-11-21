Offshore exchange courts Pakistani traders with fee-free futures on bitcoin, gold, oil and Nvidia, while the country’s new regulator has yet to license a single platform and the law makes unlicensed service a crime.

LAHORE: Offshore cryptocurrency exchange AlphaX said on Friday it had opened zero-fee trading to users in Pakistan, offering fee-free bets on cryptocurrencies, gold, oil and US shares in a market where no exchange yet holds a licence from the country’s new crypto regulator.

The company said the offer, which it rolled out in late October, removes trading fees for both buyers and sellers across all its spot, crypto futures and so-called TradFi pairs. It plans community events in Pakistan, partnerships with Urdu-language crypto creators and a partner programme designed for the local market.

“Pakistan is one of the most dynamic emerging crypto markets in the world,” an unnamed AlphaX representative said in the statement. “Removing trading fees is a practical step toward lowering the barriers to participation.”

AlphaX describes itself as an on-chain exchange that combines the speed of a centralised platform with blockchain settlement, which it calls a Hybrid Exchange. It says its security framework, based on multi-party computation, prevents any single party from controlling user funds alone.

Its traditional-market products are not shares or bullion. They are USDT-margined perpetual futures, contracts settled in a dollar-pegged stablecoin that track the prices of gold, silver, crude oil, indices and companies such as Apple and Nvidia without the trader owning any of them. They trade around the clock, and the platform offers a demo mode for beginners.

Perpetual futures are typically traded with borrowed money. That magnifies gains and losses alike, and positions can be wiped out in minutes when prices move sharply.

The company said its zero-fee drive drew more than 250,000 new registered users worldwide in the third quarter and that its daily trading volume passed $1 billion in that period. It says it serves more than 60 countries. A statement with the same figures, issued on the same day, presented Europe as a key market, Cryptopolitan reported. AlphaX described its global zero-fee programme as limited-time when it launched it in July, Invezz reported.

A market without licences

The Pakistan launch lands at a sensitive moment. Parliament passed the Virtual Assets Act in early 2026, making the Pakistan Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority a permanent regulator and requiring every exchange, custodian and wallet provider serving Pakistanis to hold its licence.

No exchange has one yet. Binance and HTX hold no-objection certificates, a first step that allows them to begin the licensing process but not to operate commercially, according to legal guides published by Pakistani law firms. Running a virtual asset service without a licence is a criminal offence under the Act, with fines and prison terms.

AlphaX did not say whether it had applied to the regulator. Its statement did not address its regulatory status in Pakistan. Its app is listed on Google Play under AlphaX Tech Pty Ltd, a form of company name used in Australia and South Africa.

The regulator has signalled it will act against unlicensed operators, and the government’s crypto drive has been framed as bringing an informal market into the open. Bilal Bin Saqib, who led the effort, told a Hong Kong audience in August that Pakistan had built its virtual assets regime in six months.

This is not the first offshore platform to court Pakistani users as the rules tighten. BingX has added US stock products and pre-IPO bets aimed at the same audience.

Know-your-customer questions

When AlphaX launched its global zero-fee scheme, it said users could open an account with only an email address, without identity checks or seed phrases, Invezz reported. It did not say whether the same applies in Pakistan.

That matters for the country as well as for individual traders. Pakistan spent four years on the Financial Action Task Force’s grey list before leaving it in 2022, and anti-money laundering checks on crypto platforms are central to the new law.

A big, young market

The appeal of Pakistan to exchanges is clear. Chainalysis ranked the country third in its 2025 Global Crypto Adoption Index, behind only India and the United States, after it climbed six places, Cointelegraph reported. Most of that activity is retail and runs through international platforms funded by peer-to-peer transfers via mobile wallets and bank accounts.

For a young trader in Lahore, a zero-fee offer is tempting, because fees are a real cost for anyone trading often. The larger costs lie elsewhere: leverage, the spread between buying and selling prices, funding charges on perpetual positions, and the risk of having no Pakistani regulator to turn to if withdrawals stall.

Until the regulator publishes its first list of licensed platforms, the safest course for Pakistani users is to check any exchange’s status with the regulator before depositing money, and to treat leveraged futures on any platform as a way to lose savings quickly.