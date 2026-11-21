Executive order covers 220 million meals a year, from school cafeterias to jails, in a week when the first Muslim mayor also disbanded a protest unit and pushed back the Rikers closure.

LAHORE: New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has ordered city agencies to make publicly funded meals more religiously inclusive, setting out to expand halal and kosher food across a system that serves more than 220 million meals and snacks a year, from school cafeterias and homeless shelters to hospitals and jails.

The Nov. 18 executive order gives the Mayor’s Office of Food Policy until Nov. 18, 2027, to issue new standards on third-party halal and kosher certification, labelling of meals and ingredients, and annual surveys of need, amNY reported.

“No New Yorker should have to turn down a nutritious meal because it violates their religious practice,” Mamdani said.

A diaspora’s daily concern

For New York’s Pakistani community, the order touches daily life. Brooklyn’s Coney Island Avenue, long known as Little Pakistan, and Jackson Heights in Queens are home to large Muslim populations for whom halal food in schools, shelters and hospitals is a practical concern, not a symbolic one.

Jewish organisations have pressed the same case for kosher meals. The United Jewish Organizations of Williamsburg and North Brooklyn, which serves more than 70,000 people, said it had asked the city for years to provide kosher meals in its institutions and would wait to see what the order delivers, JNS reported.

Certification is the hard part. A guidance document due in a year will not put halal meals on trays tomorrow, and the order’s value will depend on whether agencies fund suppliers and audit them.

A busy week at City Hall

The order came in a week that showed both sides of Mamdani’s first year. On Monday he and Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch disbanded the NYPD’s Strategic Response Group, a unit accused of using excessive force against protesters, moving its counter-terrorism duties to another bureau and fulfilling a campaign promise, CNN reported. Mamdani himself was arrested four times at protests before taking office, twice by officers of that unit.

On Friday he proposed extending the deadline to close the Rikers Island jail complex by five years, from August 2027 to the end of 2032, saying construction delays made the current target unachievable, ABC News reported. The change requires amending a 2019 city law and will disappoint campaigners who had expected him to hold the line.

He also faced tough questions at the New York Times DealBook Summit, where host Andrew Ross Sorkin pressed him on the economics of his plan for city-run grocery stores.

The first Muslim mayor

Mamdani, 35, was born in Kampala to the Indian-origin academic Mahmood Mamdani and filmmaker Mira Nair, and moved to New York as a child. He took office on Jan. 1 as the city’s first Muslim mayor after defeating former governor Andrew Cuomo in November 2025, despite President Donald Trump’s threats to cut federal funding if he won.

His rise has been followed closely in Pakistan, where a Muslim winning the world’s best-known city hall was widely read as a sign of how far American politics had moved since the Sept. 11 attacks. This month Abdul El-Sayed went further, becoming the first Muslim elected to the US Senate.

For Pakistani New Yorkers, many of them taxi drivers, shopkeepers and restaurant workers, Mamdani’s record will be judged less on symbolism than on rents, fares and food. On Friday his office said it was bringing health care directly to taxi drivers at the city’s airports, a workforce in which South Asians, including many Pakistanis, are heavily represented.

That is the test he set himself; whether a mayor elected on affordability can make the city cheaper for the people who keep it running.