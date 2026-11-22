BOLTON (UK): Dr Hamid Khan Al-Mashriqi has received another award from the Pakistan High Commission in recognition of his services to Pakistanis and Muslims across the world.

Special thanks were extended to Imtiaz Feroz Gondal for nominating him for the honour. The award was presented by Usman Tipu, representative of the Pakistan High Commission UK, in the presence of Afzal Khan and Lord Wajid Khan at the Excellency Centre, Bolton.

Dr Al-Mashriqi is an international strategic affairs expert and foreign policy analyst, known for his services to Muslim causes worldwide. A well-known Pakistani analyst, he has contributed to various media outlets as a voice for Pakistan.

He is a fellow at Chatham House and has represented Pakistan and the United Kingdom at the World Economic Forum, the United Nations General Assembly and other international forums.