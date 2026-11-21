Climate minister leads Pakistan at India’s first SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum at Purana Qila. No bilateral meeting is planned, but Islamabad’s turn to host the SCO summit in 2027 gives the visit weight.

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: Federal Climate Change Minister Musadik Malik arrived in New Delhi on Friday to lead Pakistan’s delegation at the first Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Civilisational Dialogue Forum, the first visit to India by a Pakistani federal minister since the two countries’ military clashes in May 2025.

Pakistan’s chargé d’affaires in New Delhi received the minister on arrival, the High Commission said. The three-day forum at Purana Qila, the 16th-century fort in the Indian capital, was due to be opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday evening, according to India’s foreign ministry.

Malik is scheduled to address the forum on Saturday morning. He is accompanied by Ambassador Farhat Ayesha, the Foreign Office’s director general for SCO affairs, according to reports.

A multilateral door, not a bilateral one

Islamabad has framed the trip as an expression of the “Shanghai Spirit”, the bloc’s founding principle of mutual trust and equality, and as a chance to present Pakistan’s view on dialogue between civilisations. The Foreign Office said the minister would meet other SCO delegations on the sidelines.

No meeting with Modi or Indian ministers is planned, Pakistani media reported, citing diplomatic sources. India’s external affairs ministry said its policy on Pakistan had not changed since the Pahalgam attack of April 2025, and an opposition Congress MP, Manish Tewari, asked publicly what had changed to justify the invitation.

The choice of delegate was itself a signal. India had invited Pakistan’s minister for national heritage and culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, but Islamabad sent Malik instead, Indian media said. Sending a senior minister showed respect for the SCO without suggesting a thaw that neither capital is ready for.

Past SCO visits set the pattern. Then foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari attended the SCO foreign ministers’ meeting in Goa in 2023, and India’s foreign minister S. Jaishankar came to Islamabad for the heads of government meeting in 2024. Neither produced bilateral talks.

Why Pakistan has a stake

The forum was Modi’s idea, proposed at the SCO summit in Tianjin in September 2025 and accepted unanimously by member states. Its themes are cultural expression, art and architecture, language and literature, and religious and philosophical traditions, with talks on joint UNESCO heritage nominations.

On those subjects Pakistan arrives with more than most. The Indus Valley cities of Mohenjo-daro and Harappa, the Gandhara Buddhist sites around Taxila, the Mughal monuments of Lahore and the Sikh shrines of Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur all lie on its soil. Any serious conversation about the shared civilisation of South and Central Asia runs through Pakistan.

That also makes the present state of relations harder to ignore. The Kartarpur Corridor, which Pakistan opened in 2019 so Indian Sikhs could visit Guru Nanak’s resting place without a visa, has been closed from the Indian side since May 2025, days before Sikhs mark the founder’s 557th birth anniversary in Nankana Sahib.

India invited 25 countries to the forum and 15 had confirmed by last week, including China, Iran, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, according to Outlook India.

The road to Islamabad 2027

The more important calendar is Pakistan’s own. Pakistan holds the chair of the SCO Council of Heads of State for 2026-27 and will host ministerial and expert meetings in the run-up to a heads of state summit in Islamabad in 2027.

As host, Pakistan is expected to invite Modi, as it invited him to the heads of government meeting in 2024, when India sent Jaishankar instead. How India treats Pakistan’s minister this weekend, and how Pakistan conducts itself in Delhi, will shape the tone of those invitations.

The SCO’s rules discourage members from airing bilateral disputes in its meetings, and the forum cannot settle Pahalgam, Kashmir or India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty. What it can do is keep Pakistani and Indian officials in the same room while their governments refuse to meet anywhere else. For a region that came close to a wider war 18 months ago, that is not nothing.