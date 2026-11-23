Daily fuel pricing has cut petrol by about Rs73 since early October and gold is down Rs88,000 a tola since August, yet inflation remains well above the State Bank’s 5-7% target.

LAHORE: Petrol in Pakistan has fallen to Rs322 a litre under the government’s daily pricing system and gold has dropped below Rs400,000 a tola, but inflation is still running near 10%, far above the central bank’s target, and Lahore households have yet to feel much relief at the market.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority set petrol at Rs322 and high-speed diesel at Rs357 a litre for Nov 21 to 23, with petrol down Rs1 and diesel up Rs2 from the previous rate. Since 2026, fuel prices have been reset almost daily using a seven-day rolling average of global oil prices, freight and the rupee-dollar rate.

From Rs395 to Rs322

The fall has been steep. Petrol was close to Rs395 a litre in early October as the Gulf conflict pushed up crude costs, and stood at Rs338 as recently as Nov 11. Since then it has been cut on most days, to Rs330 on Nov 14 and Rs325 on Nov 18.

Diesel, which drives freight and farm costs, has fallen more slowly, from Rs364 on Nov 12 to Rs357, and has risen on some days even as petrol eased. Because freight runs on diesel, that keeps the cost of moving vegetables and wheat elevated and blunts the relief for food prices.

The government’s earlier Rs100 per litre relief scheme for motorcyclists faced questions over its expiry and IMF talks, and the petroleum levy remains a central revenue source under the Fund programme, limiting how far pump prices can fall.

Gold’s Rs88,000 retreat

Gold fell Rs3,700 to Rs395,236 per tola on Nov 19, after a Rs10,000 drop a day earlier, tracking a $37 slide in international prices to $3,727 an ounce. The local rate stood at Rs432,336 on Nov 9 and Rs483,036 at the end of August, meaning buyers of bridal jewellery for the winter wedding season are paying about Rs88,000 less per tola than three months ago.

Market reports have linked the slide to lower oil prices, which have eased inflation fears globally, and to expectations of tighter monetary policy abroad, after the Bank of England raised rates to 4% in early November.

Inflation still in high single digits

Consumer price inflation eased to 9.61% year-on-year in October from 10.26% in September and 11.15% in August, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics said, marking a third straight monthly decline. Prices still rose 1.08% month-on-month, and average inflation in the first four months of the fiscal year was 10.05%, against 4.79% a year earlier.

Urban inflation stood at 9.5% and rural at 9.8%, while core inflation, which strips out food and energy, slowed to 7.8% in cities and 7.1% in villages. The State Bank’s target range is 5% to 7%. The weekly Sensitive Price Indicator, which tracks essentials, showed annual inflation of 11.32% at the end of October, indicating the poorest households are still feeling more pressure than the headline rate suggests.

In Lahore, petrol has fallen while food prices have climbed, with flour, milk and vegetables absorbing much of household budgets that fuel cuts were meant to relieve. November’s CPI figure is due in the first days of December and will show whether falling fuel has started to filter into the shopping basket.