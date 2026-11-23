The upper stage returned from orbit into the tower’s arms while the booster was lost, five months after a record IPO, as Starlink’s Pakistan licence remains stuck in the regulatory queue.

LAHORE: SpaceX caught a Starship upper stage with its launch tower for the first time after a flight to orbit this month, a step towards fully reusable rockets that underpins the company’s $1.9 trillion market value. Nearly two years after Starlink received provisional clearance in Pakistan, however, Pakistani users still cannot buy its service.

Ship 42 lifted off from Starbase, Texas, on Nov 13, deployed 26 Starlink V3 satellites, circled Earth 14 times and settled into the tower’s mechanical arms on Nov 14, about 22.5 hours after launch. The Super Heavy booster missed its planned catch, was diverted over the Gulf of Mexico and exploded, ending hopes of recovering both stages on Flight 15.

The milestone comes five months after SpaceX’s record initial public offering. The company listed on Nasdaq under the ticker SPCX on June 12 at $135 a share, raising about $86 billion including the over-allotment, the largest IPO on record, at a valuation of roughly $1.78 trillion.

The ride since has been volatile. Shares fell about 50% from their post-listing peak by late July, and closed at $139.11 on Nov 13, around 3% above the offer price and 31% below the June 16 high, according to market data compiled from filings. Elon Musk held about 82.4% of voting power after the IPO, and a lock-up on insider shares expires on Dec 8.

SpaceX absorbed Musk’s artificial intelligence company xAI and the X platform in February, and its filings now combine rockets, satellite internet and AI. Third-quarter revenue reached $14.6 billion, more than the whole of 2024.

Starlink, which accounts for most of SpaceX’s revenue, now has more than 11,000 satellites in orbit. Pakistan granted it a provisional no-objection certificate through the Pakistan Space Activities Regulatory Board in March 2025, after users tagged Musk on X during internet disruptions.

Since then, progress has been slow. The PTA introduced a Fixed Satellite Services licence framework in April 2026 to allow direct-to-consumer satellite internet, but its rules require operators to block content when directed. In September, the regulator told a Senate committee that no Starlink licence application was pending, while Starlink’s Pakistan director, Sikander Naqi, said the company was still working through four requirements, including SECP registration and the FSS licence.

China’s Shanghai Spacecom Satellite Technology has also applied to offer satellite internet, and Amazon is among other interested players, giving Islamabad leverage to set terms but also risking further delay.

For farmers in south Punjab, schools in Balochistan and freelancers in Lahore who lose income during outages, low-earth-orbit internet could fill gaps that fibre and towers have not reached. Pakistan’s own satellite programme, led by SUPARCO, has expanded with Chinese support, and a mix of national and foreign providers would give the country both wider coverage and control over critical infrastructure.

Starship’s success also matters commercially. Fully reusable rockets would lower the cost of putting satellites into orbit, cheapening services that countries such as Pakistan increasingly rely on for communications, mapping and climate monitoring. Musk has said he expects weekly Starship launches by the first half of 2027.