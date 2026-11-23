In a city the size and complexity of Lahore, a school notice can appear to be a small administrative task. A timetable changes, a class is moved, a health precaution is announced, or a parent is asked to supply a document. The institution sends a message and considers its duty complete. But the message is only the beginning of the public promise. Until the family understands what must happen next and has a fair chance to act, communication has not truly taken place.

The difference is important because families do not all receive information in the same way. One household has a reliable internet connection, a smartphone within reach and an adult who can read every announcement. Another shares a device among relatives, works a shift that makes an immediate response difficult, or relies on a grandparent who prefers a telephone call. A third has a child whose disability makes the ordinary instruction incomplete. None of these circumstances means the family is less committed to education. They mean the school must understand the community it serves.

The temptation is to measure the process by the number of messages sent. If the school administration can point to a circular, a website notice or a messaging-group post, it may believe the job is done. Those records are useful. They protect staff from endless repetition and help parents confirm what was said. But delivery is not the same as comprehension. A message can arrive at midnight and remain unread until the next evening. It can explain a change in formal language while leaving practical questions unanswered. Does my child come tomorrow? Where should we go? What happens if we cannot follow the new schedule?

A better system begins with the ordinary question a parent would ask. Instead of announcing only that attendance procedures have changed, say which students are affected, what a family must do, the date the change begins and whom to contact if the direction does not fit the household. Write the essential answer before the explanation. People should not have to locate the fifth paragraph of a notice to discover whether their child needs to bring a textbook or report to a different entrance.

School communication also needs a dependable correction process. A phone number that is rarely answered can be more frustrating than no number at all. A reply that directs a parent back to the same confusing notice offers no remedy. Schools could designate an accountable point of contact for urgent questions and publish a reasonable response window for everything else. Staff should be supported with clear information so that two people answering the same question do not give families conflicting instructions.

This is particularly important when a sudden change affects transport, safety or a child who requires support. An emergency alert should not assume that every parent can leave work immediately. A schedule revision should not assume that every student can find an alternative ride. If a notice concerns a health measure, it should explain what families can do at home without pretending that every household has identical resources. The goal is not to promise that all hardship can be eliminated. The goal is to make predictable barriers part of the planning rather than somebody else’s problem.

Some school administrators will reasonably say that there is not enough time or money to contact every family separately. The answer need not be an expensive new platform. It may be a shorter notice, a paper copy for families who request one, an accessible format, a direct telephone line for complex questions or a system for confirming that important changes reached those most affected. What matters is having more than one way into the same reliable information.

The children themselves have something valuable to teach us about this. A young person who arrives late because a message did not reach home can feel as though the mistake belongs to them. They may be embarrassed in front of classmates or worried that a teacher believes they were careless. Adults should resist that easy conclusion. When a school and a household struggle to connect, the child should not be treated as the failure point. Education is a partnership, and partnerships require the stronger institution to make the terms understandable.

I approach this question from a Christian conviction that our responsibility to a neighbour includes practical attention, not merely kind intentions. Families of every faith, and of none, can recognise the same obligation. A child deserves to learn without carrying the weight of an adult communication problem. The value of the child is not measured by how quickly a parent responds to an unfamiliar procedure.

Lahore’s schools have many competing responsibilities, and no perfect messaging system will prevent every misunderstanding. Yet one modest measure would improve the next decision: after an important notice goes out, ask a sample of families to explain what they think it requires. If they cannot, revise the language before confusion becomes a problem. Treat a parent who asks again not as an interruption but as evidence that the instruction may need another route.

The real test of educational communication is not whether a school can prove that it sent a message. It is whether a child arrives prepared, safe and included because the message reached the people responsible for helping them. A notice is successful only when the family can use it. That simple standard would make our systems clearer, our relationships more trusting and the school day more humane.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and not necessarily those of The Lahore Times.