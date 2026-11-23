DOHA/LAHORE: Defending champions Pakistan Shaheens beat India A by 48 runs at the Asia Cup Rising Stars in Doha on Sunday, in a match that began with a match referee wrongly announcing the toss result and ended without handshakes between the two sides.

Hasan Nawaz top-scored with 79 off 82 balls, took three wickets and held a key catch to earn player of the match, as Pakistan posted 313 in 49.2 overs and bowled India out for 265 with five balls remaining despite a century from captain Tilak Varma.

The win, Pakistan’s second in two matches in the 50-over tournament, all but secures a semi-final berth from Group B before their final group game against Nepal on Tuesday, Nov 24.

The toss that nearly went wrong

According to Dawn’s match report, Pakistan captain Abdul Samad called heads when Varma flipped the coin, but the referee first declared tails, which would have handed India the choice. Samad flagged the mistake, officials corrected it, and Pakistan chose to bat on a dry surface.

The episode was minor in cricketing terms but symbolic in a rivalry where every procedural detail is now scrutinised. Captains again did not shake hands, extending a no-handshake pattern that began at the senior Asia Cup in September 2025 and has since spread to women’s and age-group fixtures.

How the match was won

Shamyl Hussain made a brisk 33 before Rohail Nazir fell for a duck, leaving Pakistan 67-2 after the powerplay. Maaz Sadaqat (59 off 63) and Nawaz rebuilt, and Farhan Yousaf’s 56 off 48 balls pushed the total past 300 in the 47th over.

India’s chase was built on Abhishek Sharma’s 70 off 42 balls, which included six sixes, but they slipped to 129-6 in the 26th over. Varma and Shahbaz Ahmed added 112 for the seventh wicket to revive hopes before Ali Raza, who finished with 3-56, removed Shahbaz. Ahmed Daniyal had Varma caught behind for 100 to finish the game.

Defending a double crown

Pakistan Shaheens hold both the 50-over and T20 versions of the title. They beat India A by 128 runs in the 2023 final in Colombo and won last year’s rebranded T20 edition in Doha by defeating Bangladesh A in a Super Over, their third title overall.

This year’s eight-team event runs from Nov 19 to 29 in Qatar. Samad’s 15-man squad opened with a 61-run win over the UAE on Friday, when Shamyl hit seven sixes in a 39-ball 62 and spinner Sufyan Moqim and Ali Raza took three wickets each.

For Pakistan, the tournament is a showcase of the domestic pipeline that the PCB has tried to widen through 20 regional under-19 academies opened this year, and comes weeks after Sialkot’s 20-year-old Tayyab Arif earned a maiden Test call-up.

The shadow of the trophy row

Off the field, the bigger question is what happens if Pakistan and India meet again in the knockouts. India refused to accept the senior Asia Cup trophy from Asian Cricket Council president Mohsin Naqvi in 2025, and this year India refused the women’s Asia Cup trophy from Naqvi as well, prompting the PCB to accuse India of mixing politics with cricket.

On the field, Pakistan’s young side has let its results do the talking. India A, for their part, came into the game after thrashing Nepal by 306 runs behind centuries from Varma and Kumar Kushagra, and remain in contention for the second semi-final spot.