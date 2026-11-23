Thirty chest pain units handled more than 1,500 emergencies a day, and the network delivered nearly 3.77 million free services between January and October.

KARACHI: The Sindh Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (SICVD) treated 22,639 heart attack patients with angiography and angioplasty and performed 1,626 open-heart operations between January and October 2026, without charging patients for any consultation, test or procedure, the institute said.

The figures, drawn from SICVD’s ten-month service census, show a public heart network that delivered nearly 3.77 million free patient services so far this year, making it one of the country’s largest cardiac systems.

A chest pain unit within reach

The backbone of the network is its 30 chest pain units spread across Sindh, which attended to 463,975 emergencies in ten months, or more than 1,500 patients a day. Overall, its triage and emergency departments received 598,401 cases, and 55,846 patients were admitted for inpatient care.

“For anyone experiencing chest pain, access to emergency care close to home can be life-saving,” said Prof. Dr. Jawaid Akbar Sial, the institute’s executive director. He said SICVD’s priority was to bring emergency cardiac care closer to communities and to ensure patients needing specialised treatment, including angioplasty and open-heart surgery, received it free of charge.

Inside the cath labs

Alongside the heart attack cases, 7,210 patients underwent diagnostic angiography before being sent on for medicine or surgery. The institute implanted 880 permanent pacemakers, carried out 612 temporary pacing procedures and performed 89 stroke interventions, a sign of its widening role beyond the heart.

Of the open-heart operations, 220 were on children and 1,406 on adults. Paediatric cardiologists completed 1,660 catheterisation procedures and 37,679 echocardiograms, while outpatient clinics logged 413,097 visits, of which 62,901 were children and 350,196 adults.

Diagnostics carry the load

Tests made up the bulk of the work. SICVD ran more than one million electrocardiograms and 975,661 laboratory tests, close to two million investigations combined, backed by 116,819 echocardiograms, nearly 60,000 X-rays and more than 6,300 brain CT scans and CT angiograms. Physiotherapy sessions totalled 13,390.

Heart disease is Pakistan’s leading killer, and outcomes depend heavily on how quickly a blocked artery is opened. SICVD’s model of small emergency units feeding into central cath labs has drawn interest from health planners in other provinces.

In Punjab, the provincial government recently set aside an additional Rs5 billion for stroke care and promised heart transplants at Lahore’s Jinnah Hospital complex, while the health minister has toured a new cardiology hospital with a heart transplant centre and cath lab. The two provinces are building out cardiac capacity on different models, giving patients and policymakers a live comparison of what works.