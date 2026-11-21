Coalition hits 60 Houthi targets as Riyadh prepares for a war lasting into 2027. Pakistani forces are deployed in the kingdom, and Islamabad’s line between defending Saudi soil and fighting in Yemen is under strain.

LAHORE: Saudi-led forces struck 60 Houthi military targets across northern Yemen this week in one of the heaviest rounds of a renewed war that Riyadh now expects to last well into 2027, raising fresh questions about how far Pakistan’s defence commitments to the kingdom will reach.

The coalition’s spokesman said on Wednesday that strikes had hit Sanaa, the Red Sea port of Hodeidah, and the provinces of Amran and Saada, Bloomberg reported. The spokesman, Maj. Gen. Turki al-Malki, said the targets included missile warehouses and drone workshops, according to The Times of Israel.

Houthi-run health officials said a strike on a sponge factory near Hodeidah killed at least 15 people and that Tuesday’s raids killed at least 17 in total. Earlier this month, Houthi media reported 40 people, mostly women and children, killed in strikes on the Bani Hushaysh district east of Sanaa. Those figures could not be independently verified.

A war restarted

The ceasefire that had largely held since 2022 collapsed this summer, and Yemen has become the most active front in the wider conflict triggered by the US and Israeli war on Iran. Houthi missiles and drones have hit Saudi cities. An attack last week damaged Aramco’s headquarters in Riyadh, and strikes on Riyadh’s airport have kept it closed to most flights since October, The Times of Israel reported.

On the ground the Houthis have the advantage. They have seized the Red Sea coast and the Bab el-Mandeb strait and encircled Taiz. Government forces that retook ground near the strait last month pulled back at the weekend to defend Aden, and Saudi Arabia replaced its coalition commander on Monday.

Saudi officials expect the campaign to last up to six months and want their Yemeni allies to gain ground before any talks with the Houthis. No negotiations are scheduled.

Pakistan’s commitment

Pakistan signed a bilateral Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement with Saudi Arabia in September 2025, declaring that aggression against either would be treated as aggression against both. In August 2026 it joined Saudi Arabia and Turkiye in the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement.

After Houthi strikes on the airports of Riyadh and Abha killed 12 people and wounded 309, six of them Pakistanis, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif pledged to support the kingdom “in every possible way”. On Oct. 5 the three countries agreed in Riyadh to activate “deterrence measures” and rapidly deploy forces, and three days later the military spokesman confirmed Pakistani troops were serving in Saudi Arabia in “multiple capabilities and domains”.

Islamabad has been careful about what that means. In September the Foreign Office said no military action against the Houthis was under discussion, and Pakistan has rejected a New York Times report that its jets had struck the Houthis as fabricated.

The red line matters

Pakistan’s distinction between defending Saudi territory and joining the war inside Yemen has deep roots. In 2015 parliament voted to stay neutral when Riyadh asked for Pakistani jets, troops and ships for its Yemen campaign. That decision strained relations with the Gulf for years.

The calculation today is different. The Houthis have struck near the holy cities, and Pakistan’s government, army and religious parties alike regard the defence of the Haramain as non-negotiable. Pakistan condemned the attempted drone attack on Makkah in September.

At the same time Pakistan shares a long border with Iran, the Houthis’ main backer, and has worked to keep channels open to both Riyadh and Tehran. Being drawn into offensive operations in Yemen would put that balance at risk and expose Pakistan’s own Shia-Sunni fault lines.

The money and the people

The stakes for ordinary Pakistanis are concrete. Overseas Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia sent home $981.6 million in October alone, the largest share of any country, according to State Bank of Pakistan data, and hundreds of thousands of Pakistani families depend on jobs in the kingdom.

Civilian deaths in Yemen also weigh on a Muslim public that has watched Gaza for three years. The most useful role for Pakistan may be the one it played in the 2015 crisis and has offered since: firm defence of the kingdom’s borders and holy places, combined with quiet pressure on all sides for a ceasefire that ends the killing in Yemen.