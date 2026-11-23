Rockstar’s game outsold every film and album launch in history, but with no official store in Pakistan, local players are paying between Rs8,000 and Rs38,000 to get it.

LAHORE: Grand Theft Auto VI generated $3.79 billion in retail sales on its Nov 19 launch day, Take-Two Interactive said, calling it the biggest entertainment launch in history. In Pakistan, where neither Sony nor Microsoft runs an official store, gamers are paying anywhere from Rs8,000 to Rs38,000 to play it, depending on how much risk they are willing to take.

Take-Two said the Rockstar Games title sold 32.5 million units before release, a record across all platforms, and scored 99 on Metacritic. The publisher’s figure is a company estimate of retail sales value, not the revenue it keeps after console makers and stores take their share.

Bigger than any film or album

For comparison, GTA V’s first-day sales in 2013 were just over $800 million. Analytics firm Sensor Tower had estimated pre-orders at 24.5 million units worth $2.36 billion, and reported that roughly three-quarters of early sales came on PlayStation 5, with the rest on Xbox Series X|S.

The game is console-only at launch, with no PC date announced, and costs $79.99 for the Standard Edition and $99.99 for the Ultimate Edition. Take-Two has projected more than $8 billion in net bookings for fiscal 2027, much of it riding on the title, which was delayed twice from its original autumn 2025 window.

The Pakistani way to buy

Pakistan has no official PlayStation or Xbox storefront, so most local players run regional accounts registered in the UAE, Turkey or India and buy gift cards through resellers. At the interbank rate of about Rs277 to the dollar, the official prices work out to roughly Rs22,100 and Rs27,700.

Pakistani online retailers listed Standard Edition digital codes at around Rs21,500 and the Ultimate Edition at Rs27,000 ahead of launch, while disc copies have been advertised between Rs23,350 and Rs38,000.

A cheaper and riskier grey market has also boomed. Shops are selling access to shared accounts for Rs8,000 to Rs18,000, where buyers cannot change the password or email and depend on the seller keeping the account active. Such access can disappear without a refund if the platform detects sharing, leaving buyers with no consumer protection.

Hardware is the bigger hurdle

The heavier cost for Pakistani families is the console itself, imported with duties and priced off the dollar, which is why Black Friday sales abroad on Nov 27 and relatives travelling from the Gulf remain a common route to a cheaper PS5 or Xbox. Those playing on large screens at home can tune their TV settings for console gaming to cut input lag.

What it means for Pakistan’s studios

The launch underlines how far the global games market has outgrown film and music, and how little of that spending reaches Pakistan’s balance sheet when every purchase flows to foreign storefronts. An official regional store and easier international payment rails would keep more of that money in the formal economy and give Pakistani studios, which mostly build mobile games for foreign publishers, a local shop window.

For now, the record-breaking week is a reminder that Pakistani players are among the most loyal customers of a global industry that still treats their country as an afterthought.