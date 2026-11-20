Renovated exhibition halls at Nayyar Ali Dada’s award-winning complex on The Mall open to the public, the first completed phase of a two-year plan to modernise Lahore’s arts council.

LAHORE: The Alhamra Art Gallery on The Mall has reopened to the public after its first major renovation since 1992, Punjab Information and Culture Minister Azma Bokhari said on Friday, returning one of Pakistan’s best known exhibition spaces to artists and visitors in a refreshed setting.

Bokhari said the gallery had been fully opened on the instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and shared a video on social media showing its new interiors. “We wanted to see such smiles on the faces of the people of Punjab,” she said.

The government did not disclose what the work cost, how long the gallery was closed or which parts of the building were changed.

The gallery belongs to the Alhamra Arts Council complex, designed by the Pakistani architect Nayyar Ali Dada and completed in 1992. Its octagonal halls of exposed red brick, which echo the forms of Mughal Lahore, won the Aga Khan Award for Architecture in 1998.

The complex grew in phases. The four octagonal structures housing offices and exhibition galleries opened in 1984, followed by a 450-seat theatre in 1985 and a 250-seat lecture and recital hall in 1992, according to Archnet, the architecture archive. The Aga Khan jury praised it as a rare public building whose later additions had enhanced rather than diminished its value.

That history is why renovation of the gallery needs care. Exposed brick, natural light and the proportions of the octagons are the design. Refits that add false ceilings, cladding or heavy fixtures can damage what made the building worth an international award.

The reopening is the first visible result of a two-year development plan launched by the Lahore Arts Council in December 2025 under the provincial development programme. Its first phase covers the art gallery, the puppet hall and the Alhamra Art Museum. A second phase is meant to upgrade Alhamra Halls 1 and 3 and the auditoriums of the Cultural Complex, according to reports at the time.

The museum, established in 1996, holds a collection of modern Pakistani art from the pre-Partition era through the Lahore Art Circle of the 1950s and 1960s to living painters such as Salima Hashmi and Saeed Akhtar, and was re-curated by Asad Hayee, Dawn reported.

For Lahore’s artists, the Alhamra galleries are the closest thing the city has to a public exhibition hall open to everyone. The galleries have long hosted established painters and young graduates alike.

The city is about to need it more. Lahore has just been named the ECO Tourism Capital for 2027, with the Lahore Biennale and heritage festivals on the calendar, and a modern gallery on The Mall gives the province a ready venue for visiting exhibitions.

The bigger test is what fills the space. A renovated gallery attracts crowds when it shows strong work regularly, keeps sensible hours and charges little or nothing. The arts council has not yet announced an exhibition calendar for the reopened halls.

Lahore’s art community will judge the result in person, and the government could help by publishing the cost and the scope of the work so that the next phases, which involve the larger auditoriums, are held to the same standard.