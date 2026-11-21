Washington has blacklisted the International Criminal Court itself over its Israel and Afghanistan cases, with a 180-day clock now running. Pakistan has watched both investigations closely from outside.

LAHORE: The United States has stepped up its campaign against the International Criminal Court, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio this week calling it a “fake court” as American sanctions on the institution force it to replace its software, insurance and banking links, in the most serious threat to the tribunal since it opened in 2002.

Washington added the court itself to its sanctions list on Oct. 9, going beyond earlier measures against individual judges and prosecutors. “We will ban transactions with this rogue court, cutting off their resources and crippling its ability to operate,” Rubio said at the time.

Speaking to the conservative Federalist Society in Washington on Tuesday, he described the court as an unelected world tribunal that claimed to override the laws of sovereign states, including those that never joined it, The Intercept reported.

What the ban does

The sanctions bar Americans and US-linked companies from doing business with the court, except under licences. The Treasury issued four general licences when it announced them, including a 180-day authorisation for transactions needed to keep the court running and exemptions for information technology, the court’s pension plan and detainees, Xinhua reported.

The State Department said the 180-day window was meant to give member states time to show progress on resolving US concerns. That deadline falls in early April 2027.

The effects are already visible. The court has had to find European replacements for US software and end its relationship with the insurer Axa because of the firm’s American business, The Week reported. US officials have said the measures could lead to the court’s closure, according to the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

The court said the sanctions were designed to obstruct justice and intimidate its staff. The bureau of its Assembly of States Parties, the court’s governing body, called for their immediate revocation.

The cases behind the clash

Washington’s escalation began after the court issued arrest warrants in November 2024 for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defence minister over the war in Gaza. The first Trump administration had sanctioned court officials over its investigation into alleged crimes in Afghanistan, including by US forces. This year Washington has also sanctioned the court’s president, Japan’s Tomoko Akane.

Neither the United States nor Israel is a party to the Rome Statute, the treaty that created the court. The court bases its Gaza jurisdiction on Palestine’s accession to the treaty.

Where Pakistan stands

Pakistan is not a member of the court either. Like India, China and the United States, it has never ratified the Rome Statute, and the tribunal has no jurisdiction over crimes committed on Pakistani soil or by Pakistani nationals elsewhere unless a case reaches it through the UN Security Council or the territory of a member state.

Yet both of the cases that have drawn Washington’s fury matter in Islamabad. Pakistan has consistently demanded accountability for the killing of Palestinian civilians in Gaza, and the ICC warrants are the only arrest warrants yet issued against Israel’s leaders. A court weakened by sanctions makes that demand harder to pursue.

The Afghanistan investigation is closer still. Since 2021 the prosecutor has focused on crimes by Afghan nationals, and the court has sought the arrest of senior Taliban leaders over the persecution of women and girls. Pakistan, which has hosted millions of Afghan refugees and faces militant attacks it says are launched from Afghan soil, has a direct interest in any international record of abuses committed there.

European members, Canada and Japan, the court’s largest funder, have voiced support for the tribunal. The question is whether they will pay to keep it running and defend its staff, or seek a compromise with Washington that limits its Palestine work, as rights groups fear.

For countries like Pakistan that stand outside the court, the episode carries a broader lesson. International law offers weaker states a forum in which might is not supposed to decide outcomes. If the world’s most powerful country can sanction a court out of existence, that forum shrinks for everyone.