NCCIA has detained more than 150 people in Lahore since August, yet operators posing as billing, telecom and insurance firms keep reopening while convictions remain rare.

LAHORE: Lahore’s illegal call centre industry, which increasingly dresses itself up as medical billing and telecom support for North American clients, has kept reopening across Gulberg, Johar Town and Garden Town despite a string of raids by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) since August.

A review by The Lahore Times of NCCIA operations announced in the city over the past three months shows more than 150 people detained in Lahore alone, with the same neighbourhoods and the same scripts surfacing again and again.

MediConvox and the medical billing cover

The clearest example came on Oct 5, when the NCCIA’s Lahore zone arrested 39 people at a call centre operating as MediConvox, which presented itself as a medical billing service provider. Investigators said staff contacted foreign citizens on the pretext of a Canada-related mobility campaign, posed as representatives of a genuine provider and harvested credit and debit card details that were later used to take money from victims.

Officers seized 24 computers, seven laptops, 42 mobile phones and three vehicles, according to reports. The NCCIA said the operation followed an inquiry based on confidential information and was supervised by Additional Director Atif Ameer.

The choice of cover is deliberate. Medical billing for US healthcare providers is one of Lahore’s legitimate export services, employing thousands of graduates in offices that look exactly like the ones being raided. That makes fraudulent outfits harder to spot from the street and leaves genuine firms paying the reputational price when clients abroad read about scams from Pakistan.

The Johar Town to Gulberg circuit

Within days of the MediConvox raid, the agency arrested 37 suspects at a Johar Town centre that allegedly defrauded US and Canadian citizens. The centre was reportedly owned by Hafiz Ali Ahmad, who was not present during the raid. A separate operation shut two centres in Johar Town and Faisal Town where callers offered fake mobile phone upgrades to foreigners.

In mid-October, the NCCIA picked up a call centre owner, Irshad Ahmed Butt, and an employee at Hafeez Centre on Main Boulevard, Gulberg, saying they posed as insurance company representatives to win the trust of Americans. Later raids in Garden Town, Gulberg and OPF Society led to 42 arrests, including 11 women, and the seizure of 67 laptops, 50 phones and two server systems.

ARY News separately reported 59 arrests at three fake centres in Gulberg accused of stealing restaurant credit card data, while a raid in Rawalpindi’s Satellite Town in August netted 61 suspects and 155 laptops.

Operation Grey and the conviction gap

The NCCIA calls its campaign against foreign-targeting centres Operation Grey, and Director General Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi has said no illegal call or scam centre will be allowed to operate. Yet the speed at which operators relocate suggests arrests alone are not breaking the business model.

As this newspaper reported in October, scam call centre raids across Pakistan have detained some 800 people while convictions remain unknown. Most of those detained are junior callers on monthly salaries, while owners are often absent during raids.

The agency’s credibility has also been tested from within. In November 2025, two NCCIA directors, three deputy directors and two inspectors were suspected of involvement in a call centre fraud network, according to reports, and a Lahore court granted physical remand of officers accused of taking bribes. The agency’s Lahore director was transferred in September amid a separate high-profile case.

Following the money

Investigators say the next step is tracing the networks behind the floors: who leases the offices, who buys the dialling software and data, and where card proceeds are cashed out. In Karachi, authorities have opened a money laundering inquiry against owners of a raided centre, an approach Lahore officers have yet to match publicly.

Regulators are also tightening the identity chain that scammers depend on. The PTA is weighing a cut in voice SIMs per CNIC from five to three, a move that could make it harder to run burner numbers at scale.

For Lahore’s legitimate IT and healthcare outsourcing firms, the stakes are commercial. Each raid that makes international headlines raises compliance questions from the same US clients those firms are trying to win.