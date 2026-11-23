Sikhism’s highest temporal authority leads Indian pilgrims at the 557th Prakash Purab as more than 3,000 Pakistani personnel guard seven gurdwaras, though only a fraction of those who hoped to come made it across.

NANKANA SAHIB: The head of the Akal Takht, Sikhism’s highest temporal seat, is among the Indian pilgrims in Nankana Sahib for the 557th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, putting the faith’s most senior religious authority in Pakistan at a time when India and Pakistan barely speak at government level.

Celebrations of the Prakash Purab began at Gurdwara Janam Asthan, the Guru’s birthplace, with an Akhand Path, the unbroken recitation of the Guru Granth Sahib, and pilgrims from India and abroad continued worship at all seven of the city’s gurdwaras on Sunday, the district administration said on Monday. The main ceremony is on Tuesday.

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj crossed at Wagah on Sunday with the Panj Pyare of the Akal Takht and devotees from Delhi, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, The Nation reported. They were received by Punjab’s Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, who also heads the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, and by Evacuee Trust Property Board chairman Qamar-uz-Zaman.

More than 3,000 on duty

Nankana’s Deputy Commissioner Ra’ana Hameed said that on the chief minister’s instructions, the district had arranged accommodation, langar, clean drinking water and sanitation at all seven gurdwaras. More than 3,000 police and administrative personnel were on duty for the pilgrims’ safety and guidance, she said, supported by a special force, CCTV monitoring and control rooms.

Medical camps were set up, and Rescue 1122 ambulances and relief teams were stationed for emergencies. Currency exchange, banking and transport services were provided, and emergency exits and rescue routes were marked at gurdwaras and residences. The district said particular attention was paid to hygiene in the langar kitchens, where thousands are fed free each day.

Hameed said seva and hospitality had been extended to the Sikh sangat from around the world, including Indian pilgrims, without discrimination. “Followers of all religions in Pakistan enjoy complete freedom to perform worship and religious rituals according to their beliefs,” she said, adding that pilgrims would return with memories of love, peace and brotherhood.

The town’s preparations extend beyond the festival week. Nankana had already rolled out door-to-door waste collection in August, part of a wider push to keep the birthplace presentable for visitors year-round.

10,000 wanted to come

The numbers show how much demand is held back at the border. Arora said earlier this month that about 10,000 Sikhs in India wanted to visit, but that India had not permitted more than 3,000 despite Pakistan’s positive response, The Express Tribune reported.

Pakistan issued about 3,000 visas, with the ETPB giving the figure as 3,091 and Arora as 3,019. On Sunday, 2,339 pilgrims crossed at Wagah, according to the ETPB, which set up special immigration counters, currency exchange and on-the-spot identity cards and bus tickets before the group left for Nankana in three convoys.

More than 20,000 Sikhs from Pakistan and abroad are expected over the festivities. The turnout from India is above last year’s, when more than 2,100 visas were issued for the first cross-border pilgrimage since the May 2025 conflict, but well below what the community has sought.

A long road to Kartarpur

After Tuesday’s ceremony, which includes the Bhog of the Akhand Path and a Nagar Kirtan palanquin procession, the pilgrims will visit Gurdwara Sacha Sauda in Farooqabad, stay at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hasan Abdal and reach Kartarpur on Nov 27. They will tour Lahore’s historic gurdwaras on Nov 29 and 30 and return to India via Wagah on Dec 1.

Kartarpur, where Guru Nanak spent his final years and is buried, lies about 4.7 kilometres from the border. The visa-free corridor that once carried pilgrims there in a day has stayed closed from the Indian side since May 2025. Arora renewed Pakistan’s call for it to reopen, noting it had handled up to 5,000 visitors a day.

Heritage as diplomacy

Pakistan has paired the pilgrimages with restoration. Arora said Punjab has launched a programme to restore 50 historic gurdwaras, with the first due to open by the end of November, and cited the Sikh Marriage Act as evidence of the community’s legal protections in Pakistan.

Near Lahore, a restored gurdwara at Padhana has revived a link to Guru Hargobind, the sixth Sikh Guru, after decades of neglect. The approach mirrors Pakistan’s outreach to other faiths, as it also courts Buddhist pilgrims to sites in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

For the pilgrims, the week offers something no government statement can. Most of Sikhism’s founding sites lie on this side of the border, and for many in the jatha, Tuesday’s prayers at Janam Asthan may be their first visit to the place where their faith began.