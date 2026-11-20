Chief minister cites heart surgeries, insulin deliveries and school meals, but the province still carries the country’s largest share of child labour and out-of-school children.

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said on World Children’s Day that every child in the province was as dear to her as her own, and pointed to free heart surgery, home-delivered insulin and school meals as proof that children were her government’s first priority.

“Every child in Punjab will receive education, remain healthy and smile. A mother never leaves her children alone,” she said in a message on Friday. She said she could not rest while any child appeared deprived, helpless or neglected.

World Children’s Day, marked each year on Nov. 20, commemorates the United Nations’ adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1989, the most widely ratified human rights treaty in history.

The chief minister’s list was long. She said thousands of children had been saved through the Children’s Heart Surgery Programme, insulin kits were being delivered door to door to children with Type 1 diabetes, and special schools had been set up for children with autism.

The heart programme is the best documented. More than 10,331 free surgeries had been completed by February, Specialised Healthcare Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said at the time, including children from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Balochistan and Sindh. The provincial budget for 2026-27 set aside Rs3.21 billion for the scheme, with officials estimating that about 13,000 children would be treated.

She said Nawaz Sharif Institutes of Early Education would be built in every district, that a school meal programme had begun in south Punjab for undernourished children, and that hearing aids, wheelchairs and other devices were being provided to children with disabilities.

The Virtual Centre for Child Safety, she said, was handling cases of missing children and exploitation. Police told her this week that it had helped recover 70,000 missing or abducted children, at the same meeting where the government announced a new anti-rape law and speedy courts after disclosing that fewer than 1% of rape cases ended in conviction last year.

The figures against which these programmes must be measured are large. A national survey released in June by the National Commission for Human Rights and UNICEF, the first representative child labour dataset in nearly three decades, found 8.6 million children aged 5 to 17 at work in Pakistan, 6.6 million of them in hazardous conditions.

Punjab had the largest number, about 6.04 million working children, Daily Times reported. Many work in brick kilns, workshops, farms and homes, and the survey found that working children were more likely to be out of school and to suffer injury, illness and exhaustion.

The chief minister said a strict crackdown on child labour was under way. Her message did not give the number of inspections, prosecutions or rescued children.

Schooling is the other gap. About 25.1 million children aged 5 to 16 remain out of school nationwide, according to figures cited by the International Labour Organization in June, and Punjab, as the most populous province, accounts for a large share of them.

For parents in the provincial capital, the chief minister’s promise that every possible step is being taken against violence will be measured street by street. Police in Lahore recorded a 20% rise in child abuse cases earlier this year, and rights groups have pressed the province to act on child marriages that still reach the courts.

Police briefed the chief minister this week that people known to the victim were involved in 71% of sexual abuse cases involving women and children, which points to the home and neighbourhood rather than strangers as the main danger.

UNICEF uses the day to ask governments to listen to children themselves, and last year it turned landmarks in Islamabad blue for the occasion. Punjab’s programmes give it more to show than most provinces, particularly in children’s health.

The harder task is the one the chief minister named herself, of reaching the child who is working in a kiln or a kitchen today and putting that child in a classroom. Publishing yearly figures for children rescued from work and enrolled in school would show whether that promise is being kept.