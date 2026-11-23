LAHORE: Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML) has demanded that sugar mills in Punjab begin crushing immediately and pay growers Rs700 per 40kg for sugarcane, warning that the delay is pushing farmers into distress sales and could disrupt sowing of the province’s next wheat crop.

PMML spokesperson Faisal Nadeem said in a statement that while the government had cited a price of Rs450 per maund, growers were reportedly being paid only Rs350 to Rs400. He said slow procurement had forced farmers into long queues outside mills, where many risked selling at lower rates.

The statement comes more than a week after Punjab ordered mills to start crushing, and as most have yet to comply.

The order mills ignored

Punjab’s Food Safety and Consumer Protection Department issued a notification on Nov 14 directing mills to buy cane and begin crushing within 24 hours, with deputy commissioners told to ensure compliance. Only Ramzan Sugar Mills complied by the Nov 15 deadline, according to a Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) official quoted by the newspaper.

As of Nov 18, only one of the province’s 47 mills had begun regular operations, Profit reported, and that mill was offering less than Rs350 a maund, below what growers say it costs them to produce. Several others briefly opened their gates, accepted limited quantities and stopped again.

The compliance pattern complicates the PMML’s argument. Nadeem said influential political and government figures were among mill owners, raising questions about how policy is made and enforced. Yet the one mill that obeyed the order, Ramzan Sugar Mills, has long been linked to the family of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while the rest of the industry held out.

The government has not notified a formal support price this season. Officials told Dawn that mills would set cane prices through a market-based mechanism with the province monitoring rates. In the Punjab Assembly last Thursday, government chief whip Rana Muhammad Arshad said crushing had started and growers were receiving Rs450 to Rs475 a maund, according to The Nation.

Why the mills are waiting

The industry’s reason is unsold stock. The PSMA decided on Nov 11 not to begin the new season before December, saying about 1.1 million tonnes of surplus sugar remained in warehouses and export permission had not been issued, according to reports. The Economic Coordination Committee has since approved the export of 416,000 tonnes, according to Profit.

That is the cycle the PMML wants investigated. Nadeem said surplus production was often used to justify exports and subsidies, followed by claims of shortage that led to imports, with consumers paying in the end. He called for a transparent inquiry into hoarding and profiteering. Pakistan went through that sequence in 2024 and 2025, when exports were followed by rising retail prices and imports, and a 2020 government inquiry into a sugar price spike found that mills owned by politically connected families across parties had benefited.

The Lahore Times reported that sugar mills were crying crisis while consumers paid more, and examined the sugar sector’s structural predicament of high stocks, weak exports and politically sensitive prices.

The wheat connection

The sharpest risk is to wheat. Sugarcane was planted on 2.452 million acres in Punjab this year, 16% more than last year, so a large area of land cannot be cleared for wheat until cane is cut and sold. Kisan leader Khalid Hussain Bath warned last week that any further delay would directly affect the wheat sowing schedule.

That matters in a province that is scrambling to double flour supplies this month amid a wheat shortfall the Agriculture Department has put at 2.5 million tonnes. Late-sown wheat typically yields less, meaning a cane standoff in November could feed into another flour squeeze next year.

Nadeem warned of exactly that link and urged the government to protect farmers’ incomes and ensure continuity in agricultural production. Farmers’ groups have made similar demands. Kissan Ittehad sought a Rs700 cane price and a Nov 10 start to crushing, while growers in Rahim Yar Khan, home to six mills that did not start on time, also called for Rs700. The Sindh Abadgar Board has asked for Rs647.

What growers stand to lose

Last season, Punjab’s mills paid an average of about Rs460 a maund, ranging from Rs400 in Kot Addu and Sargodha to Rs580 in Mianwali, Profit reported in February. Growers say fertiliser, diesel and electricity costs have risen since, and that standing cane loses weight the longer it waits in the field.

A provincial minister has warned of strict action against mills that fail to start, and said farmers’ dues would be cleared before crushing begins. For growers in south and central Punjab, the question is whether that action comes before their wheat sowing window closes.