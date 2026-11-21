Team beats rivals from 25 markets at Chery’s skills final in China, a boost for a brand selling plug-in hybrids in a country where servicing new technology is the buyer’s biggest worry.

KARACHI: Technicians from Chery Master Pakistan have won the Chinese carmaker’s 2026 Global Aftersales Skills Competition, beating teams from 25 countries and regions at the final in Wuhu, China, and earning the company the Best Global Aftersales Excellence Award 2026.

Chery International congratulated “Team Pakistan” as this year’s champion when the three-day final ended on Nov. 13, in a post on X.

The competition, held under the theme “First Class Skills, 100% Satisfaction”, drew finalists through national and regional rounds from a pool of more than 1,000 technicians, the company said. The final combined written examinations with practical tests in maintenance, diagnostics, repairs and electronic control systems, built around real workshop faults.

This year’s edition focused on servicing new energy vehicles, including plug-in hybrid and fully electric systems, according to a report on the competition’s launch in June. That is the part of the business where Pakistani buyers are least sure of support.

Chery Master Pakistan, the brand’s local arm run by Master Auto Engineering of the Master Group, has moved quickly into that segment. In less than four months it launched the Tiggo 7, Tiggo 8 and Tiggo 9 plug-in hybrids and the all-electric Chery Q, for which it opened bookings in September.

Plug-in hybrids pair a petrol engine with a battery pack, power electronics and charging hardware that most independent workshops in Pakistan have never handled. For an owner in Lahore, the question is not whether the car is advanced but whether someone nearby can fix it when a warning light appears.

The company has 14 operational 3S dealerships, combining sales, service and spare parts, and says it plans to reach 20 by 2027. That is a modest footprint for a country of Pakistan’s size, and the award will mean most to customers if the skills of the winning team spread across all of them.

Chery Master said the result reflected investment in training, workshops and preventive maintenance, and linked it to Chery International’s Family Care programme, which sets common service standards across markets while allowing for local road conditions and climate.

The win follows the Best Rising Star Global Award that the Pakistani business received at Chery’s global conference earlier this year, the Master Group said at the time.

Aftersales has become a battleground as Chinese brands crowd into Pakistan’s car market. Buyers have long been wary of new entrants whose parts and service networks lag their sales, and the federal government’s draft auto policy targets on-money and delivery delays, two of the market’s other chronic complaints.

Price is also in play. Chery cut the price of the Tiggo 8 by Rs1.29 million in October, returning the SUV to its January level.

The company did not name the technicians who won in Wuhu. Their achievement is a credit to Pakistani mechanical skill, which has long kept older cars running on the country’s roads well beyond their expected lifespans. The challenge now is to apply the same skill to batteries and software at every Chery workshop, from Karachi to Lahore and Peshawar.