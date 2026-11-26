Three traffickers caught with ice, heroin and opium in Dera Ghazi Khan and Lahore get life sentences and Rs7m in fines, as the 15-month-old force says it has stopped 27.83 tonnes of drugs.

LAHORE: Punjab’s Counter Narcotics Force (CNF) arrested six suspects and seized drugs worth Rs25.2 million in operations in Multan, Khanewal and Rawalpindi, the force said on Tuesday, as courts handed life sentences this month to three traffickers it had caught earlier.

In Dera Ghazi Khan, a trafficker caught with 10 kg of crystal methamphetamine, known locally as ice, was jailed for life and fined Rs2 million. In Lahore Division, a man arrested smuggling 20.8 kg of heroin and 12.6 kg of opium received life and a Rs3 million fine, while another caught with 4.336 kg of ice was given life and fined Rs2 million.

The three verdicts carry combined fines of Rs7 million. Three other suspects from earlier operations were also convicted following what the force called prompt legal proceedings.

A CNF spokesperson said the force had stopped 27.83 tonnes of narcotics from moving across the province since August 2025. He said timely, impartial action and court verdicts would decide the success of the campaign, calling convictions an important step towards a drug-free Punjab and urging the public to report traffickers through the helpline.

Rising drug use posed a deadly threat to society, the spokesperson said, noting that smuggling and supply are treated as grave crimes worldwide.

The force was launched in July 2025 under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, with about 866 personnel trained at the Anti Narcotics Force academy in Rawalpindi in its first phase, and became operational on Aug. 22 that year. It enforces the Punjab Control of Narcotic Substances Act 2025 and has since expanded from divisional stations to every district.

Its cumulative seizures stood at 22.8 tonnes in early June and 24.5 tonnes by late June, according to its director general, Brigadier Mazhar Iqbal. The latest figure implies about 3.3 tonnes intercepted in the five months since, a slower pace than in its first months, while the force has increasingly highlighted court convictions.

Ice has become a particular concern in Lahore, where city police have also broken up online drug supply rings and the provincial crackdown has reached into the jails.