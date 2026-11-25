Violence against women remains a serious human rights and social issue across the world. Physical and emotional abuse, harassment, forced marriages and so-called honour killings continue to threaten women’s lives and dignity. Every year, November 25 is observed as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women to raise awareness of this widespread problem. However, lasting protection requires more than awareness; it demands a change in social attitudes and effective enforcement of the law.

The scale of the problem is reflected in global figures. According to a World Health Organisation (WHO) report published in November 2025, around 840 million women worldwide have experienced intimate partner or sexual violence during their lives, while 316 million were subjected to physical or sexual violence by an intimate partner in the preceding year. These figures show that violence against women is not confined to any particular society or region.

Pakistan faces a similar challenge. The Pakistan Demographic and Health Survey (PDHS) 2017-18 found that 34 per cent of ever-married women had experienced physical, sexual or emotional violence by their husbands. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan’s report for 2025 also documented cases of murder, abduction, domestic abuse and sexual violence against women.

In this context, Islamic teachings provide an important framework for understanding women’s dignity and rights. Islam recognises women as individuals with their own identity and legal rights, including the rights to inheritance, consent in marriage and protection of their honour.

The Quran establishes the shared human origin of men and women. Verse 1 of Surah Al-Nisa says that Allah created humanity from a single soul and created its partner from it. Similarly, verse 97 of Surah Al-Nahl promises a good life and reward to anyone, male or female, who performs righteous deeds while remaining a believer. These teachings make clear that women cannot be treated as inferior or deprived of their rightful place in society.

Islam also places great emphasis on kindness and respect within marriage. In verse 19 of Surah Al-Nisa, Allah commands men to live with their wives in kindness. Verse 21 of Surah Al-Rum describes marriage as a relationship based on love, mercy and tranquillity. These principles leave no room for cruelty, intimidation or abuse.

The Prophet Muhammad (SAW) also repeatedly emphasised the rights of women. According to Jami’ al-Tirmidhi, the best believers are those with the finest character and those who treat their wives best. Sahih al-Bukhari likewise stresses kindness towards women, while Sunan Abi Dawud contains guidance against beating them. The Prophet’s own conduct towards his family reflected patience, compassion and respect. A narration in Sahih Muslim also states that Allah is gentle and loves gentleness.

Physical abuse, psychological pressure and threats against women are therefore contrary to the spirit of these teachings. Forced marriages, honour killings and denial of inheritance are serious violations of women’s rights. Such practices often persist because of outdated customs, ignorance, intolerance, economic pressures and a lack of awareness of Islamic principles. In many families, women’s opinions are ignored and their access to education and employment is restricted. Fear of social stigma and financial dependence also prevent many victims from reporting abuse. Weak institutional responses can further obstruct access to justice.

Ending violence requires more than legislation. Parents must teach children to respect women and recognise their rights, while schools, religious scholars, seminaries and the media should challenge harmful social attitudes. The government must ensure legal protection for victims and hold perpetrators accountable. Women’s access to education and economic opportunities should also be promoted, as financial independence enables them to make informed decisions and seek support when their rights are violated.

Protecting women is a shared responsibility of families, institutions and society. The elimination of violence requires respect for the law, reform of social attitudes and, above all, the practical application of Islamic teachings that uphold human dignity, justice and compassion.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and not necessarily those of The Lahore Times.