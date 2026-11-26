Home Secretary orders the officers back from Virginia to become master trainers and take district supervisory roles, as Punjab moves towards GPS monitoring and evidence-based supervision of high-risk offenders.

LAHORE: Punjab’s Home Department has ordered a mobile application to monitor people released on probation and parole to be built “at the earliest” and told 20 officers just back from a training programme in the United States to turn what they learnt into lessons for colleagues across the province.

Officers of the Punjab Probation and Parole Service and the Prisons Department completed a Training of Trainers course in the U.S. state of Virginia, run with the Virginia Department of Corrections and supported by the State Department’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL). It ran from Oct. 24 to Nov. 8.

Home Secretary Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi met the group in Lahore on Tuesday and said the province’s probation, parole and prison systems were being aligned with international standards. The training, he said, would sharpen Punjab’s handling of high-risk offenders and support counter-terrorism efforts.

Qazi told the officers to prepare presentations and modules as master trainers and to pass the material on to other staff without delay. He also directed that they be given supervisory roles in the districts so that more officers could draw on their experience, and said the visit would help strengthen the service’s Offender Management Information System.

What the officers learnt

The syllabus covered electronic monitoring, GPS-based surveillance and technology-driven offender management, along with specialised modules on supervising high-risk offenders and people linked to gangs. Participants were schooled in assessing human behaviour and in motivational interviewing, a counselling method used to steer offenders towards change. Each probation officer presented an individual action plan setting out reforms that could be introduced in Punjab.

According to the Home Department, Virginia’s corrections leadership praised Punjab’s reform-oriented model during the course, which was built around the motto “Rehabilitate, Reform and Reintegrate” and evidence-based supervision methods.

Building on earlier reforms

The Lahore Times reported the group’s departure in October. The training adds to earlier steps such as a real-time digital dashboard to track inmates and jail security and a certificate-based rehabilitation drive inside prisons.

Pakistan’s jails have long held far more inmates than they were built for, and officials see closer supervision of people serving sentences in the community as one way to relieve that pressure while reducing reoffending.

In a related decision on Wednesday, the Punjab cabinet approved recruitment against 3,080 vacancies in the Prisons Department and released additional funds for the Safe Prisons Punjab project.

Special Secretary Home Zainab Khan, Inspector General of Prisons Mian Salik Jalal, Additional Secretary Prisons Roman Borana, Director General Probation and Parole Dr Ahmad Khawar Shahzad and Chief Psychologist Prisons Saadia Zafar attended the meeting.