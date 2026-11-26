Redesigned Family Pairing dashboard shows parents a teen’s screen time, connections, interests and public posts, with self-harm search alerts and message visibility to follow, as Islamabad weighs age bans its own IT minister warns could backfire.

LAHORE: TikTok has given parents a sharper view of how their teenagers use the app, adding daily insights into screen time, online connections, interests and public posts, as Pakistan debates whether children under 16 should be kept off social media altogether.

The redesigned Family Pairing dashboard, announced on Monday, opens with screen time, showing a teen’s average daily use, night-time activity and the limits already in place, with figures refreshed every day. Parents can also follow changes in a teen’s follower and following counts, see the accounts they are connected to and those they have blocked, browse a sample of videos from verified creators the teen follows, and review the teen’s public posts each week along with the views they drew.

More oversight is on the way. TikTok is building an alert that would notify parents when a teen repeatedly searches for known self-harm terms, with expert guidance on how to raise the subject, developed with the Digital Wellness Lab at Boston Children’s Hospital. It also plans, in the coming months, to let parents see whom their teens are messaging, and has published an Educator’s Guide for schools on online safety, digital wellbeing and media literacy.

Built on conversation, not control

In an article shared with The Lahore Times, the company framed the tools around a familiar scene in Pakistani homes: dinner is over, the house is quiet, and a teenager on the sofa is smiling at a phone while a parent wonders what has caught their attention and how to ask. Its advice is to lead with curiosity. A parent who says “That looks fun. Want to show me?” is more likely to be let in than one who demands to know what the child is watching, it said.

The settings work best after a family discussion, TikTok said. It urged parents to explain why a control matters before switching it on, to ask teenagers what amount of time online feels right, and to agree limits together, since rules a teen helped set feel fair and are easier to keep. It suggested starting small, with phones put away at dinner and switched off before bed, and loosening rules with age, noting that what suits a 13-year-old may feel too strict at 18.

The company says more than 70% of parents it surveyed wanted tools that help them start conversations with teens rather than simply control what they do online, and more than 80% were interested in seeing their teen’s content interests. Whether the topic is cricket, cooking, fashion or science, it argues, knowing it gives parents a natural way in.

Family Pairing, set up from Settings and Privacy by linking a parent’s account to a teen’s through a QR code, now offers more than 10 adjustable settings. They include “time away” schedules that set when the app can be used, a wind-down prompt that nudges teens off the platform at night, and visibility of followers, following lists and blocked accounts. Teen accounts are private by default and carry a 60-minute daily screen time limit, and some features stay locked until users turn 16 or 18.

Pakistan’s under-16 debate

The update arrives as Pakistan argues over a harder line. The Punjab Assembly on Sept. 1 passed a resolution asking the federal government to legislate against social media accounts for children under 16, though it is a recommendation rather than an enforceable ban. A petition in the Islamabad High Court seeks a legal framework for under-16s’ access, and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority told the court in October that it lacks the legal power to require age verification or bar minors from social media.

Parliament has tried before. A Senate bill tabled in July 2025 proposed barring under-16s from platforms including TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, with fines for non-compliant companies, but its sponsors withdrew it in August that year. Senators revived the issue in January this year with a calling-attention notice proposing curbs for under-18s.

Federal IT Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja has urged caution. Speaking at an online-safety event in Islamabad in late October, she warned that bans could push children towards poorly regulated platforms and that teenagers could use VPNs to get around them, and said she favoured stronger age checks and platform safeguards over rushed decisions.

Abroad, the tide has turned towards restriction. Australia became the first country to require major platforms to keep under-16s off their services, and Britain plans a similar ban due to take effect in spring 2027.

Why Pakistani parents are watching

The stakes are large in one of TikTok’s biggest markets. The platform’s advertising tools reached 66.9 million adults in Pakistan in early 2025, the fifth-largest audience in the world, and that count excludes under-18s. Pakistan had 94.1 million social media user identities in October 2026, and half its population is under about 21, which puts teenagers at the centre of the platform’s audience.

Moderation figures show the scale of the problem. TikTok removed 23.2 million videos in Pakistan for breaking its rules in April-June this year, 99.7% of them before anyone reported them, and the share of Pakistani uploads taken down rose to 1.1% from 0.8% in the first quarter. Pakistani authorities have banned the app several times since 2020 over content they called immoral or vulgar.

In Lahore, the risks have played out in court and on the streets, from a case in which dark web dares and a father’s arrest exposed online risks to children to a deadly stampede at a TikToker’s wedding giveaway. The Lahore High Court has banned filming for TikTok on its premises, while petitioners have taken the case for an under-16 ban to the Islamabad High Court.

What the tools cannot do

Family Pairing depends on two things many Pakistani households cannot take for granted: a parent with a TikTok account and the confidence to use it, and a teen registered under a true age. In homes where one smartphone is shared across siblings, or where children are more fluent online than their parents, linking accounts may be the hardest step. Accurate age data is the same weakness the PTA flagged to the court, and it limits voluntary tools and bans alike.

Visibility also carries a privacy trade-off. TikTok says respect for teenage privacy is one of the principles behind the redesign, alongside clear information and context that starts conversations rather than imposes restrictions, but a feature showing parents whom their children message will test that balance once it arrives.

TikTok’s own conclusion is that safety is an ongoing conversation rather than a one-time setting. Parents do not need to master every trend, it said; what matters is staying curious, listening without judgement and making it easy for teenagers to talk about what they see online.