The 38th meeting also adds 91 schemes for south and central Punjab to the ADP, protects Rawalpindi’s old bazaars and orders a one-week review of curbs on cement plants. The chief minister tasks her food minister with cutting flour prices.

LAHORE: The Punjab cabinet on Wednesday approved 50 AI-enabled electric vehicles for the provincial police, recruitment against 3,080 prison posts and a Rs9 billion supplementary grant for flood-hit infrastructure, while reaffirming its plan to put 5,000 electric buses on the province’s roads.

The 38th meeting of the cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, also added dozens of schemes to the Annual Development Programme: 62 for Dera Ghazi Khan, 27 for Muzaffargarh and two for Okara. Funds were released for immediate repairs to a dilapidated bus stand.

Money for floods, hospitals and courts

The flood grant will pay for emergency rehabilitation of damaged infrastructure, desilting of canals and continued operation of lift irrigation schemes. The cabinet sanctioned an extra Rs5 billion for the Punjab Institute of Neurosciences and Rs500 million for the Punjab Judicial Academy for the 2026-27 financial year, as well as more money for the Safe Prisons Punjab project.

Other approvals included 10 operational vehicles for Murree Police, fresh appointments at the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau, 450 laptops for students of Kinnaird College for Women in Lahore, and the reconstruction and expansion of Punjab House in Murree. Ministers backed a dairy supply chain project and moved restoration of Lahore’s Kamran Baradari from the Parks and Horticulture Authority to the Punjab Archaeology Department.

Historic buildings and bazaars in Rawalpindi’s old city will be declared protected heritage sites. The cabinet approved the Punjab Women Hostels Authority Rules 2026, amendments to police service rules and to regulations on motor vehicle transactions, and the budget estimates of the Multan Development Authority.

Several of the decisions are Lahore’s own. The neurosciences institute is one of the city’s main public centres for brain and spine care, while the Kamran Baradari, now headed for restoration under the archaeology department, is a 16th-century pavilion on the Ravi attributed to the Mughal prince Kamran Mirza.

It also cleared the draft Punjab Electric Power Regulatory Authority Bill 2026, which would set up a provincial power regulator, and added 200 acres to Quaid-i-Azam Business Park in Sheikhupura. Maryam gave officials a week to review curbs on new cement plants and the expansion of existing units in prohibited areas. Such restrictions in parts of the province, including the Salt Range, stem from concerns about groundwater depletion that reached the Supreme Court in the Katas Raj case.

Buses still the headline pledge

The 5,000-bus pledge was first set out in July as a five-year target. The government now aims to have 3,000 electric buses running by June 2027, and Chinese manufacturers are scouting sites for local bus plants. In January the cabinet approved the purchase of 1,000 buses and the extension of e-bus services to tehsil level.

The chief minister’s message

Addressing ministers, Maryam said public appreciation of the government’s service-oriented initiatives was the result of collective work by ministers, advisers and special assistants, not hers alone. She measured success, she said, by making each day better than the last, and noted that progress had come despite the financial strain on ordinary people.

Recalling recent tours, she said crowds had showered her with flower petals and residents of Rawalpindi had presented her with copies of the Holy Quran. She also cited completion of the government’s target of building 250,000 houses; The Lahore Times reported earlier this month that Apni Chhat Apna Ghar loans had passed 225,000.

The chief minister questioned departments over damaged roads left unrepaired until she intervened, told lawmakers to ensure approved projects were implemented immediately, and tasked Food Minister Salma Butt with bringing down flour prices, which have climbed as a wheat price gap tests the province’s crackdown.