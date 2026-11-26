Award from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif comes as Apna Ghar approvals reach Rs560bn but only Rs112bn has reached families. Approvals are running ahead of target, disbursements well behind it.

KARACHI/LAHORE: Meezan Bank has been named among the five best-performing lenders under the federal Wazir-e-Azam Apna Ghar Program after approving close to Rs60 billion in Shariah-compliant housing finance, roughly one of every nine rupees sanctioned under the scheme nationwide.

Zia Ul Hasan, the bank’s chief operating officer for retail banking, received the award from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday.

Approved is not disbursed

Banks had approved about Rs560 billion and disbursed more than Rs112 billion as of Nov. 13, supporting around 19,000 families, with a further 94,000 applications approved and in the pipeline. That means barely one rupee in five that has been sanctioned has so far reached borrowers, a gap that remains the programme’s central test.

The pace has nonetheless picked up. Lenders had approved Rs204 billion and disbursed Rs27 billion by late July, and the prime minister was told on Oct. 9 that approvals stood at Rs426 billion against disbursements of Rs76 billion and a financing target of Rs700 billion. Approvals have therefore grown by about Rs134 billion in the five weeks to mid-November, and disbursements by about Rs36 billion.

Taken together, the 19,000 families already financed and the 94,000 in the approved pipeline imply an average sanction of roughly Rs5 million per household, about half the Rs10 million ceiling, if the Rs560 billion covers both groups. Approvals have run at about 17,000 households a month since the April launch, double the roughly 8,300 a month needed to reach 500,000 homes in five years. Financed households, at fewer than 3,000 a month, are well short of that pace.

Meezan’s climb

Meezan’s own tally has risen too. In early October The Lahore Times reported that the bank had approved Rs49 billion in home loans but funded only about 1,000 families. Its approvals have since climbed by roughly Rs11 billion; the bank did not disclose how much it has disbursed or how many households it has now financed.

President and Chief Executive Dr Syed Amir Ali said the bank was honoured by the recognition and would keep helping Pakistanis own homes through “affordable, Shariah-compliant and Riba-free financing”. Wider access to affordable housing finance could stimulate economic activity, create jobs and support sustainable growth, he said, adding that the bank remained committed to financial inclusion for underserved families.

How the scheme works

Shehbaz launched the programme on April 30 as a five-year, Rs3.2 trillion drive to finance 500,000 homes. It offers subsidised loans of up to Rs10 million at a 5% markup for houses on plots of up to 10 marla, and the State Bank of Pakistan has told lenders to clear complete applications within 15 working days. At the launch, the prime minister promised national awards for banks that delivered.

Part of the lag is built in. Construction loans are normally released in instalments as each stage of building is completed, so a family approved in the summer may still be drawing funds well into next year. Title verification and property valuation can also hold up first payments, one reason the State Bank simplified property assessment procedures when the scheme was launched.

Pakistan’s largest Islamic lender has been growing its balance sheet fast; its deposits jumped by Rs632 billion even as overall financing shrank, giving it ample liquidity to deploy into long-tenor mortgages.

The federal scheme runs alongside Punjab’s interest-free Apni Chhat Apna Ghar loans, which have passed 225,000 households, giving Punjab households two subsidised routes to owning a home.