A study of 71 million sites finds most AI-crawler bans come from a single setting that also turns away China’s biggest search engine, while a Lahore Times check shows Pakistan’s news media split down the middle.

LAHORE: Nearly three-quarters of the websites that block OpenAI’s data-gathering crawler do so through one setting at internet infrastructure company Cloudflare, a setting that also turns away the crawlers of Chinese search engine Baidu and Huawei’s Petal Search, according to a study by web research firm Piperic.

Of 71,484,252 live websites Piperic examined in November, 3,462,129, or 4.8%, tell GPTBot, the crawler OpenAI uses to collect training data, to stay out. On 2,462,947 of those sites, or 71%, the list of blocked AI crawlers is identical to the one Cloudflare inserts into a site’s robots.txt file when the owner switches on its “managed robots.txt” option. The remaining 999,182 sites wrote or chose their own rules.

The finding suggests that much of the web’s apparent revolt against AI training is less a series of deliberate choices by publishers than the effect of a single opt-in switch, and that some site owners may be blocking more than they realise.

Thirty-two names, not eight

Piperic said Cloudflare’s documentation shows an example list of eight crawlers, but the files it downloaded named 32. Among them are Baiduspider and PetalBot, which Baidu and Petal Search use to build their search indexes, not only to train AI models.

When Piperic downloaded robots.txt again on Nov 21 from 456 sites carrying the list, 437 contained Cloudflare’s marker, “BEGIN Cloudflare Managed content”. Cloudflare said in September 2025 that more than 3.8 million domains used the service to signal they did not want their content used for AI training.

The most-linked sites that wrote their own bans include nytimes.com, tiktok.com, yahoo.com, bbc.co.uk and techcrunch.com, Piperic said.

The country divide

Reliance on the Cloudflare list varies widely. Among the 37 countries where Piperic could place at least 100,000 sites, the list accounted for 95% of GPTBot bans in Indonesia, 90% in Turkey and 85% in Israel, against 30% in Germany, 32% in Switzerland and 40% in Norway. In Indonesia, 17.3% of all sites block GPTBot, compared with 1.7% in Japan.

India ranks fourth for overall AI-crawler blocking in Piperic’s public report, at 6% of its sites. Pakistan does not appear in the public country rankings. Piperic said it can supply single-country figures on request, and about 37.8 million of the sites it examined could not be assigned to any country.

Pakistan’s newsrooms split

A check by The Lahore Times of robots.txt files at ten leading Pakistani news websites on Nov 24 found no Cloudflare marker on any of them, and three distinct approaches.

Dawn and Business Recorder block the main AI training crawlers, including GPTBot, Anthropic’s ClaudeBot, Common Crawl’s CCBot and ByteDance’s Bytespider, while leaving search and answer engines such as PerplexityBot free to visit. Dawn’s file states the policy in a single comment line: no AI training, but search, answer and link-preview bots stay allowed. ARY News blocks the same four training crawlers but explicitly allows Google-Extended and PerplexityBot.

The Nation goes the other way, explicitly allowing GPTBot, ClaudeBot, CCBot, Google-Extended and PerplexityBot. The Express Tribune, Geo, The News and ProPakistani set no AI-specific rules at all, so every crawler is welcome by default. The Lahore Times’ own robots.txt also names no AI crawler. Samaa’s file could not be retrieved.

Visibility or protection

For Pakistani publishers, the choice carries a trade-off that blanket switches can hide. Blocking training crawlers protects content from being absorbed into models without payment. Staying open means Pakistani reporting, Urdu-language context and local perspectives are more likely to shape how AI systems answer questions about the country, at a time when narrative contests with India increasingly play out online.

Piperic’s live dashboard, updated on Nov 23, found that 9% of GPTBot blockers also block OpenAI’s search crawler, making them invisible in ChatGPT’s search answers. The share of the web blocking at least one AI crawler rose from 5.05% to 5.34% in the week to Nov 22.

The Baidu link matters for Pakistani businesses courting Chinese buyers. As exporters pitch AI and robotics ties with Chinese industry, a company that flips Cloudflare’s switch to keep out ChatGPT may also, without knowing it, ask China’s dominant search engine to stay away.

A request, not a wall

Robots.txt is a voluntary request that crawlers can ignore, and Piperic said it could not tell whether owners who enabled the setting knew which crawlers it named. Because it counted only sites whose list matched Cloudflare’s exactly, the 71% figure is a lower bound.

The stakes are rising for Pakistan’s digital economy. The country’s IT exports reached $4.6 billion, with freelancers contributing $1.6 billion, much of it through websites that depend on being found. Newsrooms are also adapting, with Google’s Digital Sahafat programme training 4,000 Pakistani journalists, four times its goal.

For any site owner in Lahore, the practical step is simple: open your own robots.txt file and read the list before deciding whom to keep out.