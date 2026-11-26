LAHORE/KARACHI: Foreign investors in Pakistan have turned more pessimistic than the wider business community, reversing a long-standing pattern, a survey by the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) showed on Tuesday, as the US-Iran war, Middle East instability and domestic cost pressures weighed on sentiment.

Overall business confidence fell 36 percentage points to minus 23% in the survey, conducted in September and October, from plus 13% in the previous round. Confidence among OICCI members, the country’s major foreign investors, collapsed 55 points to minus 27% from plus 28%, reversing a pattern in which multinationals have usually been more upbeat than local firms.

The overall reading is the weakest since the spring of 2023, when the index sank to minus 25% amid a balance-of-payments crisis. The survey covers businesses accounting for nearly 80% of Pakistan’s GDP, across manufacturing, services and retail in both metropolitan and smaller cities.

No sector spared

All three sectors turned negative. Retail and wholesale fell 45 points to minus 25% from plus 20%, manufacturing dropped 34 points to minus 25%, and services slid 31 points to minus 17%.

Forward-looking indicators also weakened. The capital investment reading fell 16 points to minus 14%, employment expectations dropped 23 points to minus 6%, and business expansion plans, while still marginally positive at plus 3%, were 27 points lower.

Some 78% of respondents rated the business situation of the past six months as negative, against 47% previously. Looking ahead, 44% expect conditions to worsen, up from 34%, while only 23% foresee improvement, half the 47% in the May survey. Inflation and high taxation were the biggest threats, cited by 84% and 81% of respondents respectively, with energy costs and fuel price changes major drivers.

Retail and wholesale, the sector most exposed to household spending in big cities such as Lahore and Karachi, swung the hardest, a sign that inflation is squeezing consumers as well as raising producers’ costs. The negative employment reading suggests firms are more likely to freeze hiring than to add staff in the coming six months.

What the chamber wants

OICCI President Umar Ahsan Khan said the sharp fall, especially among foreign investors, highlighted structural problems that policymakers must tackle as Pakistan seeks private-sector-led growth. Businesses need predictable policy, competitive taxes, affordable and reliable energy and consistent government decisions, he said, adding that restoring confidence was essential to unlock investment and jobs.

Secretary General M. Abdul Aleem said the level of disappointment among members, established investors with a long presence in the country, was surprising. Their concerns, he said, reflected domestic challenges needing a timely response and should not be dismissed as a product of global uncertainty alone.

From recovery to reversal

The slump marks a sharp turn from December 2025, when the index rose to plus 22% and members’ confidence reached plus 27%. In the round released in June, overall sentiment had already slipped to plus 13% and 70-80% of firms said they were postponing or reconsidering investments, though members’ confidence held at plus 28%.

The findings sit awkwardly with the improvement in some macroeconomic indicators, including Pakistan’s staff-level agreement with the IMF and recent easing in petrol prices. They follow a 32% fall in foreign direct investment, and a World Bank forecast of 3.8% growth with 120 million Pakistanis in poverty. In August, the chamber said its members had invested $23 billion in Pakistan, outpacing net FDI for a decade.