Shenzhou-24 docks with Tiangong less than four hours after launch, making Muhammad Zeeshan Ali the first foreign visitor to China’s space station 21 months after Islamabad and Beijing signed the deal. TCL joins the celebration.

LAHORE: Pakistan sent its first astronaut into orbit on Wednesday when Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, a 40-year-old military pilot, lifted off aboard China’s Shenzhou-24 and docked with the Tiangong space station, becoming the first foreign national to visit the Chinese outpost.

The spacecraft left the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China at 8:18 a.m. Beijing time (5:18 a.m. in Pakistan) and docked three hours and 38 minutes later. Ali is flying as a payload specialist with two Chinese crewmates and is expected to spend about a week in orbit before returning to Earth aboard the Shenzhou-23 capsule already at the station.

At the headquarters of the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) in Islamabad, staff watched the launch on a large screen.

Twenty-one months from agreement to orbit

The flight caps a programme that moved quickly. China’s Manned Space Agency (CMSA) and SUPARCO signed the agreement in February 2025, a group of candidates began training that summer, and in April this year CMSA named Ali and Khurram Daud, both pilots from Pakistan’s armed forces, as the final two. On Nov. 7 the agency confirmed that a Pakistani would fly on Shenzhou-24.

To make room for the short visit, China is keeping one of the three Shenzhou-23 astronauts in space for a year, the first such long-duration stay in its programme. Chinese experts said when the deal was signed that the Pakistani visitor was likely to conduct at least one experiment designed by Pakistani researchers.

Brands join the celebration

TCL, the Chinese consumer electronics brand, joined the celebrations with a statement calling the mission a landmark for space exploration and for China-Pakistan cooperation. The company said the achievement showed what technology, collaboration and shared ambition could deliver, and described it as a moment of national pride for Pakistan.

The firm, which opened its 25th Pakistan flagship store in Karachi this month, said the mission reflected a partnership that was widening into science, technology and exploration, and that such milestones inspired future generations.

Six decades after Rehbar

SUPARCO, set up in 1961, launched the Rehbar-I sounding rocket from the Sonmiani coast in 1962. China later put Pakistani satellites into orbit, including the PRSS-1 remote-sensing satellite in 2018, and carried the iCube-Qamar cubesat to the Moon on its Chang’e-6 mission in 2024.

The flight also puts Pakistan among a small group of Muslim-majority countries whose citizens have flown in space, alongside Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey. Those missions relied on Russian or American vehicles; Pakistan’s came through the partner that has become its main source of space technology, and Pakistan is also due to send a small rover to the Moon on China’s Chang’e-8 mission later this decade.

For SUPARCO, the value lies in experience as much as prestige. A trained astronaut, flight data and experiments run in orbit give Pakistan a base for human spaceflight, and a foothold on Tiangong as it prepares to become one of very few crewed stations in orbit once the International Space Station is retired around the end of the decade.

The milestone lands as Pakistanis still wait for Starlink services at home, and as Beijing presses on with an expanding launch programme aimed at a crewed lunar landing by 2030.