Second convocation of the Fatima Memorial System’s university awards 168 undergraduate and 116 postgraduate degrees, with nearly a quarter of the class winning medals, as diplomats and heads of Lahore’s older universities look on.

LAHORE: Punjab Law Minister Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan told 284 graduates of NUR International University in Lahore on Thursday that a degree opens rather than closes a chapter, urging them to respect the law, uphold merit and treat good character as the true measure of what they have learnt.

The minister was chief guest at the university’s second convocation, where 168 undergraduates and 116 postgraduates received degrees across its disciplines. Sixty-eight students, nearly a quarter of the graduating class, were decorated for academic performance with 28 gold, 22 silver and 18 bronze medals.

“The real heroes of today’s ceremony are our 284 graduates,” Iqbal said, crediting parents and teachers whose prayers, sacrifices and guidance had brought them to the milestone. A convocation, he said, was not a formality but a celebration of years of hard work and academic struggle.

A law minister’s brief

Iqbal, a former speaker of the Punjab Assembly, framed his advice around the values his portfolio is meant to protect. Education was not merely a route to a job but a way to become a better human being and a responsible citizen, he said, asking graduates to make honesty, ethics and character lifelong principles, to stand by justice and truth, and never to stop learning.

He urged them to put their knowledge to work not only for personal success but for the service of the country. The call comes as Punjab’s universities are being pushed to show that their degrees lead to skills the economy needs. The provincial higher education regulator has urged universities to look beyond AI and computer science as they plan programmes.

A hospital family’s university

NUR International University is the higher education arm of the Fatima Memorial System, the Lahore health and education network best known for Fatima Memorial Hospital in Shadman. The NUR Foundation, its sponsoring body, was incorporated in 2006 and received a charter from the Punjab government in February 2015, after which the university was recognised by the Higher Education Commission. Its main campus sits at the 17-km mark on Raiwind Road, near Bahria Orchard.

The family behind the system traces its charitable work to 1917, and the network grew through the efforts of Dr Abdul Waheed and Begum Saida Waheed. The founder and chairperson of the university’s Board of Governors, Shaheema Tariq Rahman, attended the ceremony with Tariq Rahman, a board member and director of the NUR Foundation; Vice Chancellor Salem Rahman; NUR Foundation co-founder Maha Rahman; Pro Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Farooq Anwar; and senior members of the system.

The university’s international branding was reflected in the guest list. Türkiye’s consul general in Lahore attended, along with representatives of the honorary consulates of Kazakhstan, Sri Lanka and Kyrgyzstan. Vice chancellors and representatives of the University of the Punjab, Government College University Lahore and Beaconhouse National University were also present.

Convocation season is under way across Lahore, where the first BS nursing graduates of Lahore General Hospital received their degrees in September.