Families say 25 young men died and up to 35 may be lost after a migrant boat sank near Libya around Nov. 21. No bodies have been found, and the Muslim Youth League urges the state to tackle the reasons young people take the risk.

LAHORE: Muslim Youth League (MYL) Pakistan president Tabish Qayyum has urged the government to create decent jobs at home and open safe, legal routes for those seeking work abroad, after reports that dozens of young men from Bajaur drowned when a migrant boat sank off Libya.

Families in the northwestern district say 25 deaths have been confirmed to them by relatives and the agents who arranged the journeys, while earlier reports put the number feared dead at 35, with others missing. The boat, bound for Europe, is reported to have capsized in the Mediterranean on or around Nov. 21. Officials say the toll is unconfirmed and no bodies had been recovered as of Wednesday.

Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Mubarak Zeb Khan, who represents Bajaur in the National Assembly, said he was coordinating with Pakistan’s embassy and the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis on the search and on bringing back the dead, and had spoken to survivors from the district. Police and the Federal Investigation Agency have opened inquiries into the smuggling networks involved.

In a statement, Qayyum expressed deep grief and offered condolences to the bereaved. It was tragic, he said, that young people were risking their lives for better prospects abroad, and he described the dead as a valuable national asset whose loss was a tragedy for the whole country.

He called for every effort to locate the missing, repatriate bodies quickly and assist affected families, and demanded strict legal action against human traffickers to prevent further loss of life. MYL members and young people across the country were praying for the deceased and for their families’ strength, he said.

The tragedy fits a grim pattern. In February 2025, a boat carrying about 65 people overturned near Marsa Dela, northwest of Zawiya, killing at least 16 Pakistanis, including one from Bajaur. In April this year, about 73 migrants were presumed dead after another capsizing on the Libya-Europe route, with six young men from Bajaur among them. More than 350 Pakistanis died when an overcrowded vessel that had sailed from Tobruk sank off Greece in 2023.

Crackdowns and their limits

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in August ordered a crackdown on the entire human-smuggling chain, and the FIA has since arrested suspects in a nationwide visa-fraud sweep and detained two men in Gujrat over Europe visa scams. Yet agents continue to sell the Libya sea route to families who often borrow heavily to pay them.

The journeys usually begin with a flight. Relatives of the young men lost in last year’s Zawiya sinking said their sons flew first to Dubai and then to Libya, telling their parents of the sea crossing only after they had arrived, by which time families had borrowed to pay the agents. The central Mediterranean crossing from Libya ranks among the deadliest migration routes in the world, according to the International Organization for Migration.

Bajaur, a former tribal district on the Afghan border, has endured years of militancy and military operations that have left young men with few local opportunities. Legal migration offers limited relief: a forecast slowdown in the Gulf threatens the labour markets that have long absorbed Pakistani workers and sent home remittances.