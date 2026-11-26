Operators will build plazas on the Faisalabad Ring Road and the Narowal and Samundri corridors within six months and maintain 318 km of road. The contracted floor sits below October’s Rs22bn revenue forecast.

LAHORE: Punjab has signed public-private partnership agreements for 10 modern toll plazas on three highway corridors totalling 318 km, under which private operators will guarantee the province at least Rs16.3 billion over seven years and take over road maintenance and repair.

Secretary Communications and Works Raja Jahangir Anwar signed for the government on Tuesday, in the presence of Provincial Minister Malik Sohaib Ahmad Bharth. Muhammad Sulaiman Khan, managing director of ZKB Brothers, and Shafqat Churchill of Kainat Enterprises signed for the partner companies.

Three plazas will go up on the 113 km Muridke-Narowal-Shakargarh road, three on the 108 km Faisalabad-Samundri-Rajana road and Canal Expressway, and four on the 97 km Faisalabad Ring Road. The companies must install them within six months and then run them.

Bharth said the operators would be bound to keep riding quality high and would be responsible for repairs and rehabilitation whenever needed. The department will inspect the roads monthly with a third party, and independent engineers and auditors will be appointed to check quality, transparency and compliance.

The project has been structured to earn revenue for the government without any investment from public funds, the minister said. The guaranteed minimum works out to about Rs2.3 billion a year, or roughly Rs51 million per kilometre over the life of the contracts.

When Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif digitally inaugurated the five road projects in October, officials said they were expected to generate Rs22 billion. Tuesday’s figure is the floor written into the contracts, leaving the province upside if traffic beats expectations, while the operators carry the risk if it does not.

The deals are management contracts under the Punjab Public Private Partnership Act 2025, with tolls collected through electronic plazas linked to the National Highway Authority system. A wider pipeline of the same model covers roads around Bahawalpur, Kasur and Raiwind.

For motorists on the Faisalabad and Narowal corridors, the test will be whether paying tolls brings visibly better roads. The government has cleared billions for other road schemes, and a minister has called for contractor commissions to be stamped out.

Bharth urged the companies to deliver with professionalism and dedication.