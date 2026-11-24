Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo reunites the writer, producer and stars of Humsafar 15 years on, but its route through Netflix’s Middle East team and India’s ban on Pakistani content will decide how far it travels.

LAHORE: Netflix will release Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, its first original series from Pakistan, on Dec 4, more than three years after it was announced, ending a wait that outlasted a missed launch window and a sharp downturn in India-Pakistan relations.

The streamer revealed the date on Nov 22 with a poster shared by its Middle East and North Africa account, captioned in English and Arabic. The series, titled All The Love Our Hearts Carry in English, is described as three generations and six love stories built around one question: whether the love people carry is enough. It will be released in two parts, according to Indian entertainment site india.com, though Netflix has not given dates for the second.

The detail that matters most for Pakistan’s industry is where the deal was made. Variety reported in August 2023 that the series was commissioned by Netflix’s MENA team, not its India-based South Asia operation, and it is produced by Dubai-registered Momina Duraid Films FZ-LLC.

Built in the Gulf, aimed at the world

That route reflects where Pakistani drama already has its most loyal audiences outside the country, among Gulf viewers and the large South Asian diaspora in the Middle East and Britain. It also sidesteps a market that has become increasingly closed to Pakistani talent.

In May 2025, after the Pahalgam attack, India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting directed streaming platforms operating in the country to stop showing content originating from Pakistan. The series is listed on Netflix in India under its English title with a Dec 4 date, but Netflix has not said whether Indian subscribers will be able to watch it.

The listing has already set off arguments between Indian and Pakistani users online. Some Indian users oppose the release because of the restrictions on Pakistani artists, while some Pakistani accounts argue that Pakistani productions have had to go through Netflix MENA because they found little room in the company’s South Asian operations, a claim Netflix has not addressed.

The Humsafar reunion

Inside Pakistan, the series is a reunion. It is adapted from the 2013 bestseller by Farhat Ishtiaq, the novelist behind Humsafar, and produced and directed by Momina Duraid, who produced that drama. It brings back Humsafar’s lead pair, Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, whose 2011 serial on Hum TV became a defining hit of Pakistani television and sparked a following across South Asia. The two later starred together in The Legend of Maula Jatt.

Ishtiaq, who also wrote the screenplay, has previously seen novels including Diyar-e-Dil, Bin Roye and Mere Humdum Mere Dost adapted for television. Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo was first serialised in Khawateen Digest before its book release, and its title is drawn from a ghazal by Faiz Ahmed Faiz.

Fourteen stars, three countries

The story follows Sikander, a Harvard law student withdrawn after a life-changing incident, played by Ahad Raza Mir, and Liza, a gifted artist with a troubled past, played by Iqra Aziz, who meet in Italy. Fawad Khan plays Mehmood Akhtar, Mahira Khan plays Raahat, Sanam Saeed plays Vittoria Akhtar and Hania Aamir plays Umme Mariyam, known as Sam.

The wider cast includes Maya Ali, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Bilal Ashraf, Ahmed Ali Akbar, Khushhal Khan, Aamina Sheikh, Nadia Jamil, Omair Rana and Samina Ahmed, one of the biggest star line-ups assembled for a Pakistani production. Mahira Khan said in December 2024 that her character, a minor figure in the novel, would be substantial in the series.

Filming took place in Pakistan, Italy and Britain, with Iqra Aziz and Ahad Raza Mir shooting in Rome in May 2024. The novel’s Italian setting draws on Ishtiaq’s own years in Rome during her father’s posting there, according to published accounts of the book.

A long road to the screen

The series was originally expected in June 2025 but was delayed for further production work, ProPakistani reported in May 2025. Its stars kept busy in the meantime: Hania Aamir has launched a singing career, and Mahira Khan announced her pregnancy in September.

For Lahore, the release carries a particular resonance. In 2024, Netflix’s Heeramandi recreated the city’s walled-city courtesan quarter on sets in Mumbai. Pakistan’s first original, by contrast, is written, produced and performed by Pakistanis, telling a story that begins in their own literature.

What a hit would mean

Pakistani dramas already travel widely on YouTube and satellite channels, but a Netflix original carries production budgets, global marketing and subtitling in dozens of languages that local broadcasters cannot match. Success would strengthen the case for further commissions and give Pakistani writers and crews a route to international audiences that does not depend on cross-border politics.

The domestic market is also shifting towards paid streaming. ARY Digital stopped putting new drama episodes on YouTube in September, moving them to its own app, a sign that Pakistani broadcasters see subscriptions as the next source of revenue.

Whether Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo reaches its potential audience across the border will become clear on Dec 4. At home, after a three-year wait, the question its poster asks may matter less than the one the industry is asking: whether Netflix will come back for a second Pakistani series.