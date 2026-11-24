A third sister is critical at Mayo Hospital after a late-night meal of noodles and juice in Ferozewala, and officials warn the cause is unconfirmed until lab and post-mortem reports arrive.

LAHORE: Two young sisters have died and a third is in critical condition after the girls fell ill following a meal of noodles at their home in Ferozewala on Lahore’s northern edge, prompting police and food officials to seal a nearby bakery and take two people into custody, officials said.

The family told police that the three sisters cooked and ate noodles at night and drank juice afterwards, then began vomiting severely. They were rushed to Mayo Hospital in Lahore, where two of them could not be saved. The surviving girl remains under treatment.

The deceased were identified in initial reports as Maheen, also reported as Mahak, and Jannat, both reported to be between five and seven years old. Names and ages have varied across accounts and have not been officially confirmed. Some early reports placed the incident in Shahdara, which borders Ferozewala in Sheikhupura district.

Bakery raided, expired stock seized

The assistant commissioner, the Ferozewala station house officer and food department officials raided a private bakery reportedly linked to the purchase and recovered expired bottles, juice and other products, according to the report. The bakery was sealed and further action by the food department is under way.

Samples of the noodles have been sent for laboratory testing to determine whether they contained harmful, contaminated or expired ingredients, and post-mortem examinations have been ordered. Officials cautioned against naming noodles as the cause until medical and laboratory reports are in, since the juice or another factor may have been responsible.

A pattern Lahore has seen before

The case echoes May 2024, when two siblings, 11-year-old Maryam and nine-year-old Rafay, died in Lahore’s Manawan area after eating instant noodles bought from Baghbanpura bazaar. The Punjab Food Authority took samples then, but it is not clear whether the findings were ever made public.

In September, two children died and their parents were hospitalised in a suspected food poisoning case in Harbanspura, where a forensic probe was launched. Families and consumers have rarely been told what such investigations eventually find.

The questions for regulators

Social media users have demanded that authorities name the noodle brand and the source of the products and publish laboratory results once testing is complete. Packaged noodles from registered manufacturers are generally considered safe, and food poisoning risks more commonly arise from expired stock, poor storage, counterfeit packaging sold in small shops or contamination after cooking.

The Punjab Food Authority has stepped up inspections across Lahore, arresting 414 hoarders and profiteers in a safety crackdown in August, and this month fined 20 outlets a total of Rs576,000 after inspecting 22 units. Food Minister Salma Butt is also pushing a Punjab Food Fortification Bill to make fortification of flour, ghee, oil and salt mandatory.

Neighbourhood bakeries and general stores on the city’s fringes, which supply most packaged food to low-income families, remain the weakest link. Parents are advised to check expiry dates and packaging seals, avoid swollen or damaged packets, and seek medical help immediately if a child starts vomiting after a meal.