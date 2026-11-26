Pakistan Ulema Council chief says 22,000-23,000 seminaries are now registered, four times the 2021 count, as PMML leaders and scholars urge modern science teaching and warn of social media campaigns against state institutions.

LAHORE: Religious scholars and politicians gathered in Lahore have called for seminary students to study modern science and contemporary subjects alongside the Quran and Hadith, arguing that graduates fluent in both would be Pakistan’s strongest defence against sectarian, political and linguistic rifts.

The appeal was made at the annual prize distribution ceremony of the Board of Islamic Education, attended by a large number of scholars and madrassa students. Speakers warned that forces hostile to Pakistan were trying to split society along those fault lines while organised campaigns against the armed forces and state institutions circulated on social media, and they urged citizens to stay alert.

A register that has quadrupled

Pakistan Ulema Council chairman Allama Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi put the number of registered seminaries at between 22,000 and 23,000 and said it was unfair to associate religious institutions with terrorism. If borne out by official records, that would be more than four times the roughly 5,000 the federal Directorate General of Religious Education (DGRE) had registered by May 2021, and well above the 18,600 cited at a meeting Ashrafi chaired in December 2024.

Ashrafi said the armed forces, religious scholars and ordinary citizens had together defeated attempts to stir unrest and sectarian conflict. Muslims of every school of thought, he added, were united in their commitment to defending the land of the Haramain, a reference to Saudi Arabia, with which Islamabad has a defence pact now being tested by the war in Yemen. He asked seminary teachers and students to answer negative propaganda about madrassas through their conduct and practical contribution to national development.

Unity message from the PMML stage

Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML) secretary general Saifullah Qasuri said Pakistan was founded on the ideology of La Ilaha Illallah and that preserving its Islamic identity was essential. The country, he said, had to overcome sectarianism, factionalism, provincialism and linguistic division, and needed capable, principled leaders grounded in both religious and contemporary knowledge. Scholars, he added, should take an active part in removing hatred and promoting harmony and brotherhood among Muslims.

PMML vice-president Hafiz Talha Saeed praised the Mutahidda Madaris Council Pakistan for its role in fostering unity. The purpose of learning, he said, was to deepen understanding of Allah, piety and a sense of accountability, and its true measure was a person’s character, conduct and speech.

Talha Saeed is the son of Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, who is serving prison terms handed down by a Lahore anti-terrorism court in terror-financing cases, and India listed the younger Saeed under its anti-terrorism law in 2022. The PMML, which contests elections as a registered party, has pointed to its place on the Election Commission list to rebut claims that it fronts for a banned group, and its chief has demanded an apology from the Punjab chief minister over the charge.

From the Quran to the laboratory

Other speakers argued that the Holy Quran itself encourages observation, research and reflection on the universe, and said seminary students should develop expertise in science and other modern disciplines so they could contribute to research, teaching and national progress. The line-up included Punjab’s Director General of Religious Education Faisal Shahzad Awan, Higher Education Commission deputy director Dr Anwar Ali Shah, Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh, Mufti Abdul Latif, Allama Tauqeer Abbas, Dr Muzammil Iqbal Hashmi, Dr Asim Naeem, Dr Zahid Latif and Mufti Yusuf Taibi.

The demand tracks a state effort that has run since 2019 to bring madrassas into the mainstream. Under an agreement with seminary boards, institutions registering with the DGRE undertook to teach English, mathematics and general science in addition to religious subjects. Parliament later allowed seminaries to choose between the education ministry and the societies law for registration, and in June the Punjab government proposed sparing those already registered with the federal directorate from registering again in the province.

Delivery is the harder part. Teaching science well takes trained teachers, laboratories and recognised examinations, and seminaries differ widely in resources. The federal government told the National Assembly in May that the DGRE supports registered madrassas with stipend-paid teachers, technical education and access to contemporary subjects, an offer that matters more as the register grows.

The stakes are national. Seminaries educate millions of children, many from families that cannot afford private schooling, and a graduate who can pass a science or mathematics examination has far more routes into work, higher education and public service than one trained in religious texts alone.

The warning about online campaigns comes as Pakistan’s political contest increasingly plays out on social media, and follows Ashrafi’s earlier assertion that networks based in Afghanistan were behind attacks inside Pakistan.