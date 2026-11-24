Umera Ahmed’s serial has drawn a reported 16.5 TRPs and 1.7 billion views, and its gentle hero has won a devoted following across the border in India.

LAHORE: Dar-e-Nijaat, the ARY Digital serial written by Umera Ahmed, has become Pakistan’s most-watched drama of 2026, drawing a reported 16.5 television rating points and 1.7 billion social media views in its first 23 episodes, and building a following in India that has turned a quiet, devout husband into an online phenomenon.

The drama, which premiered on Aug 1 and airs on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., stars Durefishan Saleem as Zaryab, Sheheryar Munawar as Abu Bakar and Nameer Khan as Zamil, the fiance who betrays her. It is directed by Saqib Khan and is the first production of Three’s Entertainment, which Munawar co-founded with ARY’s Salman Iqbal.

Ratings that beat the year

Producer Jerjees Seja announced the 16.5 TRP figure, after Munawar earlier shared a 16.3 rating that he described as the highest of any drama this year. The serial’s soundtrack, Alvida Alvida, topped Spotify’s regional Made in Pakistan OST playlist in October and entered the Top 50 Pakistan chart.

Dawn’s television critic praised its “Netflix-level production values” and a brisk but anchored pace. Of the eight dramas that dominated conversation in 2026, it is the only one still on air, Gulf News noted, and some outlets report its run could be extended from 38 to 42 episodes.

India’s binge-watch

The craze has crossed the border despite political tensions. Indian viewers have shared videos of themselves searching for the meaning of Tahajjud prayer after a scene in the drama, and fans have organised group screenings, according to Indian media. A viral parody imagining an Ektaa Kapoor version of the show has added to the buzz.

Even a clip of Indian journalist Ravish Kumar was widely shared as an endorsement, though he had in fact used the Urdu words for freedom from fear in a political comment. The mix-up itself showed how deeply the title has entered online vocabulary.

The cross-border audience faces a hurdle. ARY Digital stopped releasing new drama episodes on YouTube from Sept 17, moving them to its ARY Plus app, a commercial bet that tests whether international fans will follow the content to a paid platform.

Why it resonates

The story centres on healing after betrayal and on a hero defined by patience, kindness and faith rather than aggression. Whether Zaryab should need Abu Bakar to recover at all has become the season’s favourite argument, and Durefishan has publicly weighed in. She has faced online criticism before, and fellow actor Sanam Saeed criticised those piling on her over an accent.

For Pakistan’s entertainment industry, the success is a reminder that its dramas remain one of the country’s most effective cultural exports, reaching audiences that official diplomacy cannot. Writers such as Umera Ahmed, whose earlier work built a following across South Asia and the Gulf, continue to shape how Pakistan is seen abroad.

As the drama heads towards its final stretch, the question for ARY and Three’s Entertainment is whether the Dar-e-Nijaat fever can be bottled into a model for the next hit, both at home and across the border.