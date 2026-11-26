Over 1,500 police secure Gurdwara Sri Panja Sahib in Hasan Abdal as Sikh pilgrims hold a second day of rites for the 557th Prakash Purab, while Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz calls Guru Nanak’s message a guide for coexistence.

HASAN ABDAL/LAHORE: More than 1,500 Punjab police personnel have been deployed around Gurdwara Sri Panja Sahib in Hasan Abdal, where Sikh pilgrims from across the world held a second day of rituals marking the 557th Prakash Purab of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji, officials in Attock district said.

Pilgrims joined prayers, hymn singing and the community kitchen, or langar, at the shrine, where the provincial administration arranged meals, accommodation and other facilities. Visiting yatris praised the Punjab government and the district administration for the arrangements and thanked their hosts for what they described as the love and hospitality they had received in Pakistan.

The chief minister’s message

The Hasan Abdal leg of the festival coincided with a message from Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to Sikhs in Pakistan and abroad. Tolerance across religious differences, equality and justice lay at the heart of Guru Nanak’s teachings, she said, and his message continued to play an important part in promoting peaceful coexistence.

Maryam paid tribute to the founder of Sikhism for his contribution to brotherhood, peace and interfaith harmony, and called for greater efforts to spread those values. Pakistan had the distinction of hosting some of the faith’s holiest sites, she said, adding that her government was working to give pilgrims every possible facility and that the people of Punjab took pride in welcoming their Sikh brothers and sisters.

The chief minister later told her cabinet she had ordered officials to supply luggage trolleys after seeing pilgrims carrying bags on their heads, an indication of how closely Lahore is watching the visitor experience this season.

A shrine on the pilgrims’ circuit

Panja Sahib, about 50 km northwest of Islamabad, is revered for a rock bearing a handprint that Sikh tradition associates with Guru Nanak. It is one of the main stops on the pilgrims’ circuit after Nankana Sahib, his birthplace, and the stay there usually spans several days of devotions before groups move on.

Officials present the security cordon and facilities as part of a wider push on faith tourism and minority heritage in Punjab, which has included the restoration of a historic gurdwara at Padhana near Lahore, the chief minister’s call for schools and colleges to teach tolerance and her Diwali pledge to Hindu communities.