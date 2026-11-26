Hamza Shahbaz leads the central ceremony at Gurdwara Janam Asthan as pilgrims from India, North America and Australia join the procession, with the Kartarpur Corridor still closed and Pakistan-India contact limited to the Wagah route.

NANKANA SAHIB: Muslim residents of Nankana Sahib laid a red carpet along the route of the Nagar Kirtan on Tuesday as thousands of Sikh pilgrims carried the procession out of Gurdwara Janam Asthan, the birthplace of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji, at the high point of his 557th Prakash Purab.

The central ceremony was led by Hamza Shahbaz Sharif, a central leader of the ruling PML-N, former Punjab chief minister and member of the National Assembly, who attended as chief guest and congratulated the pilgrims. Ministers of State Kheal Das Kohistani, who holds the religious affairs portfolio, and Dr Shizra Mansab Ali Khan of climate change also took part, as did Punjab Minorities Affairs Minister Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, who heads the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee.

Pilgrims travelled from India, Australia, the United States, Canada and other countries. On the chief minister’s instructions, Deputy Commissioner Rana Hameed and District Police Officer Arsalan Zahid supervised special security, while the district administration handled cleanliness, parking and crowd control along the procession’s set route through the town.

Birthplace of a faith

Guru Nanak was born in 1469 in Rai Bhoi di Talwandi, the town now called Nankana Sahib, around 80 km west of Lahore. His birth anniversary is the largest fixture in Pakistan’s Sikh calendar; officials estimated that some 40,000 worshippers gathered at the shrine for last year’s 556th celebrations.

This year’s festival gained added weight when the jathedar of the Akal Takht joined the celebrations in Nankana, bringing the head of Sikhism’s highest temporal seat to the Guru’s birthplace.

A barometer for Pakistan-India ties

The gathering is also read as a barometer of Pakistan-India people-to-people contact. Last November’s festival brought the first major crossing of Indian pilgrims after the four-day conflict between the neighbours in May 2025, when Pakistan issued 2,150 visas. This year Nankana Sahib prepared to receive 3,091 Indian visitors even as the Kartarpur Corridor stayed closed.

Pakistani officials presented the carpet laid by Muslim residents as a picture of the province’s religious harmony. The district administration said foolproof arrangements were in place throughout the Nagar Kirtan.

After Nankana Sahib, visiting groups continue to other shrines on the circuit, including Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hasan Abdal and Gurdwara Dera Sahib in Lahore, before heading home.