The CCPO says the city now ranks among the world’s safest, citing a 68% drop in robbery, car theft and snatching, yet five sets of official figures in a month use different baselines and leave out the numbers that would settle the question.

LAHORE: Lahore’s police chief says the city now ranks among the safest in the world, with no no-go areas, underworld gangs or land-grabbing groups left, after a 68% combined fall in robbery, car theft and car snatching this year. The decline is real by every measure the police have published. What the numbers do not yet show is how far it reaches.

Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana said in a statement on Monday that targeted operations and an improved strategy had produced a sustained fall in crime over four years, with reductions in almost every category in 2026. He also said challans had been completed in more than one million pending cases over the past three years, and that 5,000 long-absconding proclaimed offenders had been arrested.

The statement followed a meeting of Lahore’s police officers chaired by Inspector General of Police Abdul Kareem, at which Kamyana said heinous crime had fallen 46% this year, The Lahore Times reported. DIG Operations Faisal Kamran and DIG Investigation Zeeshan Raza presented their wings’ performance.

Five figures in four weeks

The headline claim is one of several the Lahore Police have issued since late October, each with a different scope.

At the Lahore Press Club on Oct 26, Kamyana said heinous crime was down 47%, with robbery down 44%, car theft 68%, car snatching 67% and murder 9%. On Nov 10, figures attributed to the DIG Operations showed property crime down 73% in ten months, with robbery down 95%, car theft 86% and vehicle snatching 95%, The Lahore Times reported. On Nov 19, a police spokesperson put serious crime down 45% and robbery down 47%. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has cited a 41% fall in Lahore crime, and has previously quoted 70%.

The figures are not necessarily contradictory. Operations and investigation wings count different offences, over different periods, against different years. But because the releases rarely state their baseline or the exact list of offences included, residents and lawmakers have no way to reconcile a 44% fall in robbery with a 95% fall in the same city in the same year.

What the counts leave out

Raw totals tell a more uneven story. Police records showed 39,624 theft cases in Lahore in the first eight months of 2026, or about 163 a day, concentrated in Cantonment, Saddar and Model Town. Car theft has dropped steeply, but the decline in motorcycle theft has been losing pace, and motorcycles are what most Lahoris own.

Registered abductions of women rose to 5,380 between January and October, from 4,888 a year earlier and 4,354 in 2024, an analysis by this newspaper found. Police often cancel such cases once it emerges a woman left home voluntarily, but the share cancelled fell this year, leaving more cases standing.

Across the wider Lahore region, dacoity rose 20% even as it fell 72% province-wide, The Lahore Times reported, citing police data. Earlier reports also said police had turned away some 16,000 complaints of theft, snatching and robbery over ten months, a practice known as burking that lowers recorded crime without lowering actual crime. Easier online registration may have narrowed that gap since.

The CCD question

The decline has coincided with the rise of Punjab’s Crime Control Department, set up in February 2025 to target hardened criminals. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan said in February that it had documented at least 670 CCD-led encounters over eight months of 2025, resulting in the deaths of 924 suspects, while only two police officers were killed. It accused the department of a policy of staged encounters and called for a judicial inquiry.

The CCD has rejected the allegations and cited the fall in crime as evidence of its effectiveness. Encounter reports have continued in Lahore, including a killing at a dera in Badami Bagh in September. The HRCP has warned that sustainable law and order cannot be built on extrajudicial measures, recommending an immediate halt to encounter-based operations and independent investigations of each death.

Technology and perception

Not all of the gains rest on force. Lahore’s Safe City Authority has expanded camera coverage and analytics, recently crediting AI for a bank robbery arrest within three hours, and police have begun using body-worn cameras. Punjab Police say they have arrested 134,000 proclaimed offenders province-wide this year, shrinking the pool of repeat offenders.

Residents’ own perceptions point the same way. In Numbeo’s mid-2026 rankings, Lahore recorded a Crime Index of 36.2, ahead of London, New York, Paris and New Delhi, though Numbeo’s figures come from user surveys of perceived crime rather than official statistics. Islamabad scored 30.8 and Karachi 57.6.

What would settle it

The chief minister gave police four weeks in October to curb crimes against women, a deadline that has now passed. A monthly release showing total complaints received, cases registered, recovery rates and convictions, using the same baseline every time, would let Lahore’s 14 million residents judge the safety claim for themselves.

The one-million-challan figure, if confirmed, would mark a major clearance of court backlogs. The police have not said how many of those cases ended in convictions.