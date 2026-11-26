UK-funded DARE-RC consortium closes with findings on learning, minority exclusion and disability. Scores sit above a 2022 AKU survey’s 27 and 34 but remain far below curriculum expectations, with 25 million children out of school.

KARACHI: Pakistani schoolchildren scored an average of 38% in mathematics and 47% in science in a nationwide study presented at the Aga Khan University (AKU) on Thursday, with researchers saying the results point to the need for stronger classroom teaching and better professional development for teachers.

The Science and Mathematics Instruction and Learning Outcomes study was presented by AKU’s Institute for Educational Development (IED) and its partners at the closing ceremony of the Data and Research in Education – Research Consortium (DARE-RC), a three-and-a-half-year national research programme funded by UK International Development.

A crisis inside and outside the classroom

The scores measure only children who are enrolled. Some 25 million Pakistani children are out of school altogether, according to the federal education ministry’s Pakistan Education Statistics Report 2023-24, released in April 2025.

The figures compare with an earlier AKU-IED study published in January 2022, which tested more than 15,000 pupils in grades five, six and eight at 153 public and private schools and found average scores of 27 out of 100 in maths and 34 in science. The two studies used different samples and designs, so the gap is not a like-for-like trend, but it suggests results remain well short of what the curriculum expects.

In practical terms, the average child tested answered fewer than four in ten mathematics questions correctly and fewer than half in science, on tests set at the level of their own curriculum.

Minorities, disability and partnerships

Alongside the learning study, the consortium produced 44 discussion and scoping papers. They examined the educational exclusion of students from religious minorities, the barriers children with disabilities face in mainstream schools, ways to strengthen frontline teaching, and both the opportunities and quality problems that come with public-private partnerships in education.

DARE-RC was led by Oxford Policy Management in partnership with AKU-IED and Sightsavers International, bringing national and international researchers together to design homegrown solutions, inform local policymakers and publish for a global audience. Two cross-cutting themes, effective data use and scalable solutions, were meant to keep the research rigorous across its four priority areas.

Keeping research alive after the money ends

IED Dean Dr Farid Panjwani said the project was unusual because scholars were encouraged to propose their own research ideas, a strength he hoped others would copy. With the consortium closing, he said, a new Dean’s Forum would keep academic research tied to national reform priorities and help shape them.

The forum brings together deans and heads of education departments from universities nationwide for research-informed policy dialogue. A panel moderated by Dr Sajid Ali, with Dr Panjwani and Dr Dilshad Ashraf of AKU-IED, Prem Sagar of the Ministry of Education, Memona Shah of the Sindh Higher Education Commission and Dr Fauzia Shamim of Durbeen, discussed how to speed up policy uptake and secure long-term ownership of reforms. A gallery walk displayed studies on climate-resilient schooling, education data governance and standards for frontline teaching.

The findings land as Punjab pushes classroom-level fixes such as daily 10-minute tests ordered after weak results, while critics question outsourcing thousands of public schools and educators argue that classrooms must catch up with technology.