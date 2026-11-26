Industries minister says the issue must not become a matter of ego as the PPP, MQM-P and Sindhi nationalists square off. At the Expo Centre he touts e-buses, e-bikes, battery plants and Rs100m interest-free loans.

LAHORE: Punjab Industries Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said on Thursday that new provinces should be created wherever they serve the public interest, including in Sindh, stepping into a dispute that has set the Pakistan Peoples Party against its rivals, as he opened a three-day green technology exhibition in Lahore.

“The matter should not be turned into an issue of personal ego or prestige,” Hussain told reporters at the Expo Centre in Johar Town, where he inaugurated Green Pakistan Expo 2026. Wherever new provinces were needed, he said, they should be established in the larger interest of the people.

A national row reaches Lahore

The remarks land at the height of the most heated argument over Pakistan’s federal map in years. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi floated the creation of new provinces at an economic conference with industrialists, and Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said on Nov. 18 that proposals for as many as 14 provinces were under discussion, splitting Punjab and Sindh into four units each, with a decision sought before the Senate election due in March 2027. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said talks on a referendum could take concrete shape by the end of this year.

Opposition is fiercest in Sindh, where many see the plan as a step towards separating Karachi from the province. The PPP, which governs Sindh, has rejected any division, and party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has warned of bloodshed, drawing a demand for action from the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan. The MQM-P plans a rally in Karachi on Nov. 29 in favour of new administrative units, the same day Sindhi nationalist groups have called another march against them. The ruling PML-N has said it will consult all parliamentary parties and has hinted at a 28th constitutional amendment.

Arithmetic favours the PPP. Under Article 239 of the Constitution, an amendment that alters a province’s boundaries cannot become law unless that province’s own assembly approves it by a two-thirds majority, giving the party a veto through its majority in the Sindh Assembly.

Hussain belongs to the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid, an ally of the PML-N in Punjab. His father, PML-Q president Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, said in September that the question of new provinces should be settled through consultation, not confrontation, while PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah has argued that a fresh resolution would be needed.

Green credentials on show

More than 150 local and international companies and government organisations have set up stalls at the expo, which runs until Nov. 28. Hussain toured the halls after the opening and showed keen interest in the products on display, his department said.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif had taken historic steps towards a greener Punjab over the past two and a half years, the minister said. Electric buses now run in several cities, he said, with the province targeting 3,000 e-buses by June 2027; several electric motorcycle plants are operating, and banks are leasing e-bikes to consumers under a provincial scheme that needs no down payment.

Lithium battery manufacturing plants were being set up in Punjab, he said, industrial estates were moving to solar power, building on plans for battery-backed solar pilots in three industrial zones, and work had begun on generating electricity from waste.

Giving future generations a pollution-free environment was a shared responsibility, the minister said. Industry was playing its part, but factories must install wastewater treatment plants. The message carries weight in a city where air quality has stayed at several times the WHO limit through November, and where industrial emissions are a focus of anti-smog enforcement.

Loans, labs and new estates

Hussain said a new industrial policy had been introduced to speed up industrialisation and would be implemented in full. Laboratories at Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) institutes had been upgraded with funds from the chief minister, the surgical instruments, ceramics and footwear industries were expanding, and new industrial estates were being built in response to investor demand. Thousands of jobs had been created as existing units expanded and new ones opened, he said.

Under a major programme for industry and exports, businesses can obtain interest-free loans of up to Rs100 million and easy loans of up to Rs1 billion, the minister said. The province announced the scheme earlier this year as a Rs300 billion facility with the Bank of Punjab, offering interest-free financing up to Rs100 million, 3% markup on loans between Rs100 million and Rs1 billion, and 5% on loans of up to Rs5 billion. It builds on the Asaan Karobar Finance scheme launched in January 2025 with interest-free loans of Rs1 million to Rs30 million.

The government’s wider pitch includes a Rs1.995 trillion plan for factories, farms and exports, a PIVOT programme targeting $6.8 billion in exports and cuts of up to 75% in estate security charges to fill empty industrial plots. Hussain added that efforts were under way to set up units in Punjab to manufacture modern farm machinery locally.

The number of development projects completed in the past two and a half years was unprecedented in the province’s history, he said, inviting people to compare the pace with previous governments. The claim meets a cooler mood among investors: a survey by the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry released this week put overall business confidence at minus 23%, with energy costs, taxation and inflation the top concerns.