Census Bureau records show U.S. importers paid $1.2bn on Pakistani goods in the year to September. Textile-heavy exports pushed the effective rate above the 19% headline, though it eased to 19.7% after the Supreme Court ruling.

LAHORE: U.S. importers paid $1.2 billion in customs duty on goods from Pakistan in the 12 months to September, an effective rate of 22.7%, according to U.S. Census Bureau import records. That is above the 19% headline tariff Washington set for Pakistan last year and the fourth-highest share among America’s 60 largest trading partners.

The effective rate a year earlier was 13.8%. It eased to 19.7% in the latest three months, the data show.

The effective rate measures

The figures measure duty actually collected at the U.S. border as a share of import value, not tariff schedule rates or prices on store shelves. On those numbers, the duty bill implies roughly $5.3 billion of Pakistani goods entering the United States over the period, the bulk of it textiles and apparel.

Put another way, for every $100 of Pakistani goods landing at American ports during the year, U.S. buyers paid about $22.70 in duty, up from $13.80 a year earlier.

The effective rate runs above 19% because the reciprocal levy is stacked on top of ordinary most-favoured-nation duties, which are relatively high for the cotton garments, towels and home textiles that dominate Pakistan’s shipments. In February, Karachi exporters said the combined burden had reached 29% on some products.

From a 29% threat to Section 122

Washington threatened Pakistan with a 29% “reciprocal” tariff in April 2025 before a deal on July 31 that year cut it to 19%, below India’s rate at the time. On Feb. 20 this year the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that the emergency-powers law used for those tariffs did not authorise them. President Donald Trump replaced them the same day with a 10% global levy under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, then said he would raise it to 15%, the statute’s ceiling, for up to 150 days.

The drop to 19.7% in the July-September quarter reflects that shift, though it still leaves Pakistan paying well above the pre-2025 level. Duty is paid by the U.S. importer of record, which may pass it on to American consumers, already facing a costlier Thanksgiving dinner, or press Pakistani suppliers for price cuts.

US tariff effects on Punjab mills

The United States is Pakistan’s largest single export market and one where it runs a trade surplus. Textile exporters have kept volumes growing, with shipments up 6% even as green rules loom, but industry bodies have urged Islamabad to seek concessions, including duty relief for goods made with American cotton.

The Supreme Court ruling left an estimated $175 billion in tariffs collected under the struck-down orders open to possible refunds, a process that could in principle return money to importers of Pakistani goods.