Government employees on the payroll of a poverty scheme, one CNIC linked to seven wives and Rs3 trillion spent before parliament approved it, as auditors try to rebuild trust after the Rs375 trillion blunder.

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Pakistan’s auditors have flagged Rs25.7 billion in irregularities in the Benazir Income Support Programme, including payments to government employees and households with missing spouse records, adding to a year of findings that show weak controls over how public money is spent and recovered.

The BISP findings, from the Auditor General of Pakistan’s report for 2024-25, cover 601,850 cases, reports said on Nov 8. They come months after federal audit reports released in June found more than Rs3 trillion in supplementary grants spent without prior parliamentary approval.

Who got paid

Auditors found that 12,078 government employees, pensioners or their spouses received Rs515.7 million despite a 2019 cabinet decision excluding them from the cash transfer scheme. In 5,598 cases, one man’s CNIC was linked to as many as seven women, involving Rs239 million, while 596,252 records lacked a spouse’s CNIC altogether, covering Rs25.46 billion.

Another 278 government employees were registered as students instead of their children, with Rs202.5 million paid to their mothers, and 1,719 beneficiaries in an Islamabad sample exceeded vehicle ownership limits. The programme’s inclusion error rate was 6.8% against a 5% benchmark, and its exclusion error rate 13.27% against a permissible 10%.

The audit blamed weak data verification and poor information sharing between departments, which points to failures of systems rather than proof of theft. BISP remains the main lifeline for millions of poor women, and the findings point to a database problem that hurts the deserving as much as it rewards the ineligible.

The federal picture

The federal civil accounts audit, laid before the National Assembly in June by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, was the first in Pakistan’s history to be tabled within the same financial year as the audit cycle, officials said. It found Rs1.927 trillion in principal, interest and exchange-risk liabilities under foreign relent loans still unrecovered from state entities, and Rs117.8 billion in under-realised super tax at the Federal Board of Revenue.

The interior ministry drew the most audit paras, 65, according to source. Findings included Rs56 million from 3,421 arms licences not deposited into the treasury and Rs1.2 billion spent by the Anti-Narcotics Force on overhauling two helicopters without open bidding. The Higher Education Commission had 31 paras.

A separate audit of the Diamer-Bhasha Dam found physical progress of 19.95% against financial progress of 39.67% by June 2025, and flagged Rs4.96 billion moved from land acquisition funds into 24 private bank accounts. In Sindh, auditors flagged Rs23.95 billion in irregularities in the irrigation department this month.

After the Rs375 trillion embarrassment

The recent reports follow a credibility crisis. In 2025, the auditor general’s office published a figure of Rs375 trillion in irregularities, more than three times Pakistan’s GDP, before conceding that “trillion” had been typed instead of “billion” and correcting the total to Rs9.769 trillion. Under the current Auditor General, Maqbool Ahmed Gondal, the office revised its methodology in May, removing cumulative irregularity totals and including only vetted observations.

The change matters because audit paras are not proof of corruption. They include missing paperwork, delayed recoveries and procedural lapses that departments can settle before the Public Accounts Committee, where the auditor general told lawmakers last year that pending cases had passed 30,000.

Punjab’s own audit fight

The distinction has become political in Lahore. Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said this month that audit paras are not graft, drawing legal notices from a critic in response, after reports put alleged irregularities in Punjab above Rs46 billion. Punjab’s public accounts committees say they have recovered more than Rs11.8 billion since their formation.

The provincial government has also ordered a special audit of PHATA over corruption and merit violations, and the chief minister has claimed zero tolerance on graft even as surveys still flag the police.

For taxpayers, the real test is recovery. Auditors estimate that recovering half of the Rs257 billion owed for wheat supplies by federal and provincial agencies alone could save about Rs22.5 billion a year in financing costs.