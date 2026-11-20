Pine Avenue lab in south Lahore links Roche’s total laboratory automation with Sysmex haematology, as local teams take a system from installation to testing in three weeks.

LAHORE: Chughtai Lab has brought a Roche Total Laboratory Automation system into service at its Pine Avenue facility in south Lahore, linked to Sysmex haematology analysers, and the two companies said local engineers took it from installation to live testing in about 20 days.

Total laboratory automation joins the stages of testing into one line. Samples are sorted, spun, tested and stored by machine, which reduces handling errors and speeds up results for a laboratory processing thousands of samples a day.

“Twenty days is not simply a measure of speed. It is a measure of capability,” said Khurram Khalid Ilyas, country manager of Roche Diagnostics for Pakistan and Afghanistan. The work was done by local teams covering implementation, integration, validation and training, the companies said.

For patients, the change is mostly invisible. The benefits they should notice are faster reports and fewer repeat samples, particularly for routine chemistry and blood counts, which make up most of a laboratory’s daily work.

Dr Omar Chughtai, the laboratory’s director of operations, said the inauguration was a milestone in the company’s commitment to high-quality diagnostics. “Our longstanding partnership with Roche Diagnostics has played an important role in advancing laboratory technology at Chughtai Lab,” he said.

The Sysmex haematology side was supplied by S. Ejaz Uddin & Co. Its director, Rizwan Feroz, said total automation brought together technology and expertise to raise efficiency and quality.

Chughtai Lab began as a small Lahore laboratory in 1983 and now runs collection points and STAT laboratories across Punjab and in Karachi and Quetta. Its central laboratory in Lahore already uses a total automation line from another supplier, according to the company’s website, so the Pine Avenue system extends the approach to a second hub.

The partners framed the project as part of a wider shift toward connected diagnostics, in which results from central and rapid-response laboratories flow into digital systems that help doctors decide on treatment. They pointed to heart and metabolic disease, infections, cancer and neurology as areas where test results matter at several points in a patient’s care.

Ilyas said Pakistan did not simply need more testing but diagnostics that led to better clinical decisions. The country faces a rising burden of diabetes and heart disease alongside persistent infections such as hepatitis and tuberculosis.

Private laboratories such as Chughtai’s have become the default for much of Lahore’s middle class, which pays for tests that public hospitals are too crowded to deliver quickly. Investment in automation raises the quality of that service.

It does not, on its own, lower prices or reach patients who cannot pay. The companies did not say whether the new system would reduce the cost of common tests. For the province’s public hospitals, the 20-day installation offers a different lesson: that local teams now have the skills to put such systems in quickly when the money is there.