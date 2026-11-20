Partnership pairs zinc-coated urea and potash blends with farm advice, as Punjab sows wheat after a 2.5 million tonne shortfall pushed flour prices up.

KARACHI: Engro Fertilizers has partnered with agricultural services platform Waseela to bring its specialised crop nutrients and farm advice to more growers, the companies said on Thursday, as Punjab’s farmers sow wheat after a harvest shortfall that has driven flour prices sharply higher.

The tie-up combines Waseela’s network and advisory services with Engro’s range of specialised fertilisers. The aim, the companies said, is to help farmers decide which nutrients their crops need and to raise yields and incomes.

Awais Mushtaq Paracha, vice-president for marketing at Engro Fertilizers, named two products. Engro Zabardast Urea combines urea with bioactive zinc, and Engro Zarkhez provides nutrients including potash. “We believe our success lies in the success of our farmers,” he said.

The mix matters

The products target a long-standing weakness in Pakistani farming. Growers apply plenty of urea, which supplies nitrogen and is cheap and familiar, but far less potash and micronutrients such as zinc, which many of Punjab’s soils lack. Agronomists have argued for years that unbalanced fertiliser use is one reason Pakistani wheat yields trail those of comparable farming regions.

The timing is pointed. Punjab’s agriculture department has confirmed a wheat shortfall of 2.5 million tonnes this year, Daily Pakistan reported, and a 15-kg flour bag in Lahore now costs about Rs2,500 to Rs2,650. Farmers have backed a Rs4,500 wheat price but said procurement must follow, and a bigger harvest next spring is the surest way to bring flour prices down.

Who is Waseela

Waseela is led by chief executive Tania Aidrus, a former Google executive who once headed the federal government’s Digital Pakistan initiative. She said the platform was set up so that farmers could get essential inputs and reliable advice at the right time.

“Our goal is to become a trusted partner for farmers by understanding their needs and providing the right support at the right time,” she said.

Her statement referred to the peak rice-growing season, though rice in Punjab has been harvested and the fields are now being prepared for wheat.

Engro’s direct route

The deal is the latest in a series through which Engro, one of Pakistan’s two biggest urea makers, has tried to reach farmers without going only through dealers. It launched the UgAi app for direct purchases at official prices in 2024, arranged Rs250 million of farm credit with Bank Alfalah in 2025, and signed an agreement with Mari Energies last month on balanced nutrient use, APP reported.

That matters because dealers have repeatedly sold urea above the official price during shortages. A platform that sells at the notified rate and advises on dosage protects the farmer’s margin twice.

The companies did not say how many farmers the partnership would reach, in which districts, or whether products sold through Waseela would carry any discount. Those details will decide whether it makes a difference in the fields of Punjab this sowing season.