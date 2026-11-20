Brigadier Shahid Nawaz Malik presents a crest to WIO founder Usama Khan Warsi after a briefing on the force’s work against drug trafficking.

KARACHI: A delegation from the WIO Global Business Icon Award Foundation visited the Anti-Narcotics Force’s regional directorate in Karachi, where it was briefed on the force’s work against drug trafficking and met Sindh’s force commander, Brigadier Shahid Nawaz Malik.

Lieutenant Colonel Bilal, the joint force commander for Sindh, briefed the visitors on the ANF’s structure, mandate and operations against narcotics networks. Major Sana ur Rahman, deputy director of operations, and other officers attended.

Brigadier Malik presented a commemorative crest to Usama Khan Warsi, the foundation’s founding president, as a gesture of goodwill.

Warsi told the force commander that the foundation had organised award ceremonies and national tribute programmes since 2003, honouring members of the armed forces, law enforcement agencies and people it describes as national heroes. He pointed to events held under the themes of Marka-e-Haq and Youm-e-Tashakkur and programmes marking Defence Day and Independence Day.

The foundation said its WIO Pride of Pakistan and WIO Tamgha-e-Fakhr-e-Pakistan medals had been given to serving and retired officers, including two former ANF force commanders in Sindh, Brigadier Muhammad Abuzar and Brigadier Umer Farooq, and Air Marshal Arshad Malik of the Pakistan Air Force. These are private honours awarded by the foundation, not state decorations.

The visit follows a similar one this month, when a WIO delegation met Pakistan Air Force media officials in Karachi.

The delegation included television producer and director Syed Faisal Rafique, veteran actors Ghazala Javed and Shahzad Mallick, and entrepreneur Talha Khan, chairman of the academy’s Young Entrepreneurs Forum.

Javed presented a copy of What It Means to Be a Baloch by Sadia Umrani, while Mallick and Rafique presented a book of hamd poetry by Hazrat Sajjad Sukhan. Talha Khan presented publications and a commemorative crest from FM Food.

The ANF is the federal agency responsible for countering drug trafficking, and its Sindh directorate covers Karachi’s ports and coastline, a major route for drug smuggling. Provincial police in Punjab have also been active this year, breaking up online drug supply rings in Lahore that delivered to customers’ doors.

The delegation said it valued the chance to learn about the force’s responsibilities and reaffirmed its commitment to recognising national service. The meeting ended with photographs of officers and visitors at the directorate.