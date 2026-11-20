Party contrasts kitchen costs with reported extra funds for the chief minister’s jet, as market data confirm wide gaps between official and street prices of flour and gas.

LAHORE: The Pakistan Markazi Muslim League accused the Punjab government on Thursday of leaving low-income families to absorb rising prices of flour, cooking gas, chicken and vegetables while it found additional money for the chief minister’s aircraft.

PMML spokesperson Faisal Nadeem said a 15-kg bag of flour had reached Rs2,650 in Lahore and loose flour from local mills was selling at Rs190 a kilogram. Liquefied petroleum gas was being sold at up to Rs600 a kilogram, he said, and chicken meat at Rs600.

Many workers, he said, ran through their monthly wages in the first week and spent the rest of the month borrowing or going without.

Gap the markets show

His flour figure sits at the top of the range other sources report. Daily Ausaf put the market price of a 15-kg bag in Lahore at between Rs2,500 and Rs2,650 on Thursday, and Daily Pakistan reported a wholesale price of Rs2,500 on Nov. 16 after open-market wheat climbed to Rs5,750 a maund in the city.

The increase is steep. In June, the Lahore Flour Dealers Association said a 15-kg bag cost Rs1,800, Profit reported, which means the price has risen by roughly 40% to 47% in five months. The provincial agriculture department has confirmed a wheat shortfall of 2.5 million tonnes this year, according to Daily Pakistan, and the government has restricted flour sales to 10-kg packs in an attempt to control supply.

The gap on cooking gas is wider still. The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority fixed November’s LPG price at about Rs294 a kilogram, so a retail price of Rs600 is roughly double the official rate. Tandoor owners in Lahore told The Express Tribune last month that they were paying Rs570 to Rs600, and the newspaper found roti selling at Rs20 against a notified Rs17.

Chicken is the one item where the party’s number runs ahead of official data. The Lahore Market Committee rate for dressed broiler meat on Thursday was Rs577 a kilogram.

National figures point the same way. The weekly Sensitive Price Indicator fell 0.46% in the week to Nov. 12, mainly because of cheaper petrol and diesel, but was still 11.21% higher than a year earlier, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics said.

The aircraft comparison

Nadeem said the chief minister had approved an additional Rs2 billion for an aircraft while taking no comparable steps to help consumers. Dunya News reported last week that Punjab had set aside Rs2.35 billion more for the chief minister’s Gulfstream, a figure the provincial government has not publicly confirmed.

He also accused the government of squeezing citizens through traffic fines while spending on official privileges, and asked the chief minister to explain the priority.

The provincial government had not responded to the statement by Friday morning.

Hoarders and enforcement

The PMML called for immediate action against hoarders and profiteers. The demand is reasonable, but the LPG gap shows its limits. When the official price sits far below what distributors say they pay, enforcement drives cylinders off the shelf rather than bringing prices down.

The party has made prices a campaign theme since it launched a price drive this month, and it is not alone. For households in Lahore, the most useful step would be a published weekly comparison of notified and actual prices in each town, so that the gap the PMML describes can be measured and enforced.