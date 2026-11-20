City takes over the regional title from Azerbaijan’s Shusha and promises a year of festivals, heritage events and food fairs. The test will be visas, flights and winter air.

LAHORE: Lahore will be the Economic Cooperation Organisation’s Tourism Capital for 2027, after the title was handed over from Azerbaijan’s Shusha at a ceremony in the Karabakh city on Wednesday, giving Punjab a year-long platform to sell its Mughal, Sikh and colonial heritage to visitors from across Central and West Asia.

ECO Secretary General Asad Majeed Khan presented the designation, and Punjab’s Secretary for Tourism, Archaeology and Museums, Socrat Aman Rana, accepted it on Pakistan’s behalf, according to reports. Delegations from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Pakistan attended, according to Trend news agency.

A Pakistani pavilion at the accompanying exhibition showed the country’s historic sites, landscapes and crafts, with Punjab presented as its gateway for tourists.

Lahore has promised

The provincial government’s draft programme is broad. It includes visits by ECO delegations, the Lahore Biennale, festivals celebrating the city’s Mughal and Sikh heritage, traditional music and performing arts, handicraft exhibitions and a culinary festival built around the city’s food. Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb told reporters that Basant would also form part of the year.

The kite festival returned to Lahore in February this year after an 18-year ban, and the provincial cabinet has fixed Basant 2027 for March 12 to 14. It is likely to be the single biggest draw of the year, and the most closely watched for safety.

The briefing named Lahore Fort, the Walled City, archaeological sites, religious buildings and museums as the core attractions. Several are already being packaged for visitors, including the Walled City authority’s night heritage tour, which restarted in September.

“Lahore is ready to welcome visitors from across the world,” Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said in a statement, describing the city as a living expression of centuries of history and culture. Aurangzeb said the title recognised the government’s Magnificent Punjab plan to restore historic cities and build tourism infrastructure.

The ECO matters

The ECO groups ten countries, from Turkiye and Iran to the five Central Asian republics, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan and Pakistan. Its tourism capital title rotates among member cities and gives the host a calendar of official visits and a reason for neighbouring tourism boards to promote it.

For Pakistan the timing is useful. Central Asian states are building rail and road links south toward Pakistani ports, and tourism from those countries remains tiny compared with the trade the links are meant to carry. Azerbaijan, which has drawn closer to Pakistan diplomatically in recent years, used its own year as host to promote Shusha, a city it regained in 2020, to regional audiences.

The questions to answer

A title is a beginning, and the provincial government has not yet published a budget, a calendar or a target for visitor numbers. Three practical issues will decide whether the year draws real tourists or mainly official delegations.

The first is access. Direct flights between Lahore and Central Asian capitals are limited, and visitors from several ECO states still need visas that are easier to obtain online than they once were but remain unfamiliar to most travellers.

The second is season. Lahore’s best months for visitors overlap with its worst air. The city’s air quality index reached 306 this week, with Paragon City above 469, and a programme that crowds events into November and December would put guests in the smog. Spring, with Basant, and early autumn are the obvious windows.

The third is reach beyond the provincial capital. The government says the campaign will promote destinations across Punjab. The province has much to offer beyond its capital, from Kartarpur and Katas Raj to the Indus, where it has begun marketing the blind dolphins of Taunsa to visitors.

Lahore has never lacked things to see. What the ECO year can supply is a reason for travellers in Almaty, Baku and Tashkent to come and see them, provided the province makes it easy to arrive and pleasant to stay.