Lahore Board Moves Science Papers To E-Sheets And On-Screen Marking

LAHORE: The Lahore board will mark chemistry, biology, computer science and statistics papers on screen instead of by hand, starting with the 2026 second annual examinations, and has begun training teachers and students to write answers on a new e-sheet.

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Lahore announced the change in notification No. 512-RCO dated Oct 7. Candidates in the four subjects will answer on e-sheets, which are scanned so that examiners can mark them on computers.

Training for teachers and students runs from Oct 12 to 31, with mock practice sessions at Government College University and other colleges. The board urged students to start practising on e-sheets immediately.

The board says the system will end marking errors, discrepancies in totals and cheating, and give every candidate a transparent result for their work. In on-screen marking, answers are written in fixed boxes for each question, and different parts of a paper can go to different examiners, which reduces the scope for one examiner’s leniency or bias.

The board first used scanned scripts for computer science in its Class 9 and 10 exams earlier this year. The Federal Board has marked computer science on screen since 2018 and added biology a year later.

Exam results remain a sensitive subject in Lahore. The board’s Class 9 pass rate dropped to 46.51 percent this year, while its Intermediate Part II pass rate topped 64 percent, and complaints of under-marking regularly lead to rechecking requests after results. The board did not say how candidates who are unfamiliar with the format will be supported, or whether students will be able to see their scanned scripts if they challenge their marks.